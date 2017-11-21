Youth Library News

Happy Thanksgiving from the Moorcroft Branch Library!

New arrivals

K-3

Help Minnie’s nieces, Millie and Melody, solve The Case of the Missing Sparkle-izer! By Bill Scollon, Be a Star: Wonder Woman by Michael Dahl, Do Not Take Your Dragon to Dinner by Julie Gassman, Little Bo Peep: Flip-side Rhymes by Christopher Harbo, Hair-pocalypse by Geoff Herbach, Believe Me, I Never Felt a Pea! The Story of the Princess and the Pea as Told by the Princess by Nancy Loewen, Balers (non-fiction) by Lori Dittmer, Amazing Machines Dump Trucks (non-fiction) by Quinn M. Arnold, Amazing Machines Backhoes (non-fiction) by Quinn M. Arnold, Chicks (non-fiction) by Tim Mayerling, Calves (non-fiction) by Tim Mayerling.

The Book With No Pictures by B.J. Novak. A book with no pictures? What could be fun about that? After all, if a book has no pictures, there’s nothing to look at but the words on the page. Words that make you say silly sounds…In ridiculous voices…Hey, what kind of book is this, anyway?

They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel. When you see a cat, what do you see? In this glorious celebration of observation, curiosity, and imagination, Brendan Wenzel shows us the many lives of one cat, and how perspective shapes what we see.

Juvenile 4-6

Surviving Mount Everest: An Interactive Extreme Sports Adventure (You Choose) by Blake Hoena. Since the beginning of time, we have been fascinated with heights. Mount Everest, therefore, is at the tip top of our fascination. In this tale, you call the shots in trying to conquer dizzying heights, each decision becomes more important than the last as you climb higher and higher. Will you make it? Will you fall? You choose how this adventure ends.

Homer’s The Odyssey (Graphic novel) by Diego Agrimbau & Smiltom Roa Klassen. The Trojan War has ended after ten long years, and Odysseus, the wise general of Ithaca, travels back to his homeland. He wants nothing more than to see Penelope, his wife, and Telemachus, his son. But his actions will earn him the hatred of the mighty ocean god Poseidon, who will force him to roam the sea and face the most incredible challenges.

Herman Melville’s Moby Dick (Graphic novel) by David Rodriguez & Ignacio Segesso. The icy waters of the northern seas hide a creature that is already a legend among whaling ships. The fearsome white whale, Moby Dick. The young Ishmael, along with his faithful friend Queequeg, will board the Pequod to satisfy their craving for adventure. But soon, the two friends will find that the whole crew is at the mercy of their mysterious captain’s thirst for revenge.

Jurassic Park: Danger Volume 1 by Walter Simonson, Gil Kane and George Perez. Relive the magic and majesty of JURASSIC PARK in this re-presentation of the classic movie.

Wilderness Survival Skills Finding Food in the Wild (non-fiction) by Molly Mack.

Young Adult

Michael Vey: Hunt for Jade Dragon (book 4) by Richard Paul Evans. After sinking the Elgen’s flagship boat, the Ampere, and disrupting the Elgen plans to overthrow the small island nation of Tuvalu, Michael and the Electroclan are flown to a secret compound to prepare for their next mission: rescuing a child genius – an autistic Chinese girl named Jade Dragon – who has solved the problems the Elgen are having replicating the electric children.

Michael Vey: Storm of Lightening (book 5) by Richard Paul Evans. Michael and the rest of the Electroclan are facing their greatest crisis yet. The resistance movement has been compromised. The safe house has been destroyed. The voice is in hiding, and they have no idea if their families are alive…or dead. What they do know is that the Elgen won’t stop until they’ve destroyed the Electroclan. And the Elgen are on the move.

Michael Vey: Fall of Hades (book 6) by Richard Paul Evans. Michael and the Electroclan are about to embark on their deadliest mission yet. Some of them may not make it back. The head of the resistance, known only as the voice, believes that the best way to wipe out the Elgen is to steal their money. That means capturing the Joule, the Elgen boat that serves as a floating treasury.

Michael Vey: The Final Spark (book 7) by Richard Paul Evans. The final book in the Michael Vey series opens with the Electroclan facing a devastating loss: Michael is missing. What’s next? The battle on the island of Hades ended with a lethal explosion that left the island a smoking ruin and much of Hatch’s army dead. Hatch survived, however, and while his plans have certainly suffered a setback, he’s more determined than ever to bring the world’s governments under his control.

That Summer by Sarah Dessen. For fifteen-year-old Haven, there’s too much going on. First, there’s her father’s wedding to Lorna Queen, the local television “Weather Pet.” Then her sister Ashley’s wedding to boring Lewis Warsher, who doesn’t seem to suit Ashley at all. And Haven can’t ignore the fact that she’s nearly six feet tall and still growing. Haven can barely figure out who she is anymore or where she fits in. Then Ashley’s old boyfriend, Sumner Lee, shows up and sparks Haven’s Memories of the summer when everything was perfect…or so it seemed.

Deep Green: Color Me Jealous by Melody Carlson. Jordan Ferguson and Shawna Frye became good friends a few months back-when Jordan made cheerleader and started hanging with a new group of friends. That’s how the Timothy Lawrence incident happened. A sick, twisted love triangle. When Timothy suddenly dumps Shawna – to start seeing Jordan – rumors start flying.

Being by Kevin Brooks. It was just supposed to be a routine exam…but what the doctors discover inside Robert Smith doesn’t make medical sense. Naked and numb on the operating table, Robert hears the surgeons’ shocked question: “What the hell is that?” It’s me, Robert thinks, and I’ve got to get out of here. Taking Eddi, a beautiful thief, as his hostage, Robert somehow escapes. Off the radar, on the run, the two embark on a violent odyssey to find out exactly who – and what – he is.

Telling Christina Goodbye by Lurlene McDaniel. Trisha Thompson and her best friend, Christina, are having a great senior year. Trisha and her boyfriend, Cody, are making plans to attend Indiana University together in the fall, and Christina has already received a scholarship to the University of Vermont. Everything would be perfect if only Trisha got along with Christina’s boyfriend, Tucker, who is trying to convince Christina not to go away for college. Their lives are changed one night when Tucker drives them all home from a basketball game.

Kayla has resisted getting the bar code tattoo, even though it’s meant forfeiting a “normal” life. Without the tattoo, she can’t stay an exile for long…For reasons she doesn’t completely understand – but will soon discover – Kayla is at the center of a lethal conspiracy that will soon threaten the very notion of freedom. The Bar Code Rebellion by Suzanne Weyn.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants by Ann Brashares. Once there was a pair of pants. Just an ordinary pair of jeans. But these pants, the Traveling Pants, went on to do great things. This is the story of the four friends – Lena, Tibby, Bridget and Carmen – who made it possible.

Crank by Ellen Hopkins. Life was good before I met the monster. After, life was great. At least for a little while. Kristina is the perfect daughter: gifted high school junior, quiet, never any trouble. Then she meets the monster: crank. And what begins as a wild ride turns into a struggle for her mind, her soul – her life.