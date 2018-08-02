Youth Library News

127 children signed up and participated in the Summer Reading Program this year, our highest amount ever! Great job to all participants and we hope you sign up again next year, and keep up the astounding amount of reading that you all did this summer!

New Arrivals

K-3

Disney’s Mickey’s Found Sounds: A Musical Exploration Storybook, Good Night Tiger by Timothy Knapman.

Baby Lincoln’s older sister, Eugenia, is fond of telling Baby what to do. Baby usually responds by saying, “Yes, Sister,” until one day, she’s had enough and decides to take a Necessary Journey. Can she find the courage to strike out on her own, without Eugenia telling her what to take and where to go, in order to discover who she really is? Where Are You Going, Baby Lincoln? By Kate DiCamillo.

Sharks (non-fiction) by Cari Meister, Sea Horses (non-fiction) by Cari Meister, Dirt Bikes (non-fiction) by Kenny Abdo.

Juvenile

Jacob Have I Loved by Katherine Paterson. “Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated….” With her grandmother’s taunt, Louise knew that she, like the biblical Esau, was the despised elder twin. Caroline, her selfish younger sister, was the one everyone loved. Growing up on a tiny Chesapeake Bay island in the early 1940s, angry Louise reveals how Caroline robbed her of everything: her hopes for schooling, her friends, her mother, even her name.

Who says teammates have to be friends? Canterwood Crest: Take the Reins by Jessica Burkhart. When Sasha Silver and her horse, Charm, arrive on the campus of the elite Canterwood Crest Academy, Sasha knows that she’s in trouble. She’s not exactly welcomed with open arms. One group of girls in particular is used to being the best, the brightest, and the prettiest on the team, and when Sasha shows her skills in the arena, the girls’ claws come out.

Dork Diaries OMG! All About Me Diary by Rachel Renee Russell. As Nikki Maxwell knows, writing a diary is great fun, and this book is filled with daily questions from Nikki is a great way to help you record YOUR year. It’s time to embrace your inner dork and get to know the most important person in your life: you!

Magical Mission by Geranimo Stilton. I was traveling to London, England, on a secret mission! I had to investigate some strange occurrences—someone was trying to get their paws on the crown jewels! Trop came along, too, to compete in a big magic show. And before I could solve my mystery, Trap needed my help…to perform an impossible magic trick. Could I do it all? Squeak!

Eleven-year-old Dexter has always wanted to see a tornado. So when he gets the incredible opportunity to go storm chasing with the famous Dr. Norman Gage, he has to say yes! Dex certainly knows how deadly tornadoes can be, but this one isn’t heading toward Joplin, and wouldn’t it be great to have a brave and exciting story of his own to tell older brother Jeremy when he comes home? But when the tornado shifts direction, Dexter’s bravery is about to get seriously tested…I Survived, The Joplin Tornado, 2011 by Lauren Tarshis.

I Survived, the Hindenburg Disaster, 1937 by Lauren Tarshis. The greatest flying machine ever built is about to crash. For eleven-year-old Hugo Ballard, flying on the Hindenburg is a dream come true. Hugo, his parents, and his four-year-old sister, Gertie, are making the thrilling four-thousand-mile journey across the Atlantis in a zeppelin as big as the Titanic. But the zeppelin gets ready to land, a blast rocks the Hindenburg and fire consumes the ship.

Home (bitter) Sweet Home. Now that Sasha Silver and her horse, Charm, have proven they’re worthy competitors for the Canterwood Crest equestrian team, Sasha’s psyched to get back to school…until self-proclaimed It Girl, queen bee, and owner of the I’m-so-way-better-than-you-are attitude, Heather Fox, is assigned as Sasha’s riding partner. Canterwood Crest: Chasing Blue by Jessica Burkhart.

Young Adult

The Lost and the Found by Cat Clarke. The Lost: When six-year-old Laurel Logan was abducted, the only witness was her younger sister, Faith. Since then, Faith’s childhood has revolved around her sister’s disappearance – from her parents’ broken marriage and the constant media attention, to dealing with the so-called friends who only ever wanted to talk about her missing sister. The Found: Now, thirteen years later, a young woman is found in the front yard of the Logans’ old house, disoriented and clutching the teddy bear Laurel was last seen with.

What I Leave Behind by Alison McGhee. Sometimes you got to walk the day out of you. You know? Walk it right out through the soles of your feet. Will is a walker. Home, school, work, repeat. He walks one day in and the next day out. He walks past this little dude who waits for butterflies. Past Superman, the homeless guy on First Street. Past the Dog of Insanity, forever chained and barking. Then there are some places Will won’t – Will can’t – walk past.

Twelve-year-old Gordie Lachance and his three friends set out on a quest to find a boy from a nearby town who has disappeared. They search for his body along the railroad tracks during a miserably hot summer and soon learn that monsters are not lurking in their closets, but live in the hearts of people. Adapted into the 1986 classic film Stand by Me, The Body is an iconic exploration of friendship, adventure and an unforgettable coming-of-age story by master storyteller Stephen King.