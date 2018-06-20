Youth Library News

Summer Reading is in full-swing but there’s still time to sign up and win prizes for reading. The Summer Reading program continues until July 13, so come in and register.

The LEGO Guy will be in town on June 26! Come to the West Texas Trails Museum at 2 p.m. to see amazing displays, learn about the history of LEGO and even build your own creation!

K-3

Hockey by Mari Schuh, The Ants Go Marching a count and sing board book by Priscilla Burris, Bath! Bath! Bath! (board book) by Douglas Florian, Easter Fun! (board book) by Jo Ryan, Fun in the Sun! (board book) by Jo Ryan, Chicks in the Barn (board book) by Aly Fronis, Coyote Moon by Maria Gianferrari, Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut by Derrick Barnes, Jojo and the Big Mess by Jane O’Connor, Pete the Cat and the Cool Caterpillar by James Dean, Fancy Nancy: Time for Puppy School by Jane O’Connor, Big Cat, Little Cat by Elisha Cooper, Ice in the Jungle by Ariane Hofmann-Maniyar.

Francine Poulet Meets the Ghost Raccoon by Kate DiCamillo. Francine Poulet is the greatest animal control officer in Gizzford County. Francine is never scared – until she’s faced with a screaming raccoon who may or may not be a ghost.

Leroy Ninker Saddles Up by Kate DiCamillo. Leroy Ninker has a hat, a lasso and boots. What he doesn’t have is a horse – until he meets Maybelline, and then it’s love at first sight. But when Leroy forgets the third and final rule of caring for Maybelline, disaster ensues. Can Leroy wrestle fate to the ground and rescue the horse of his heart?

Juvenile

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles /Ghostbusters Volume 2 (graphic novel) by Erik Burnham & Tom Waltz, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle /Ghostbusters Volume 3 (graphic novel) by Erik Burnham & Tom Waltz, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle /Ghostbusters Volume 4 (graphic novel) by Erik Burnham & Tom Waltz, Grand Canyon (non-fiction) by Jason Chin, I Survived: The American Revolution, 1776 by Lauren Tarshis.

Check out this fa-mouse-ly funny story, The Cheese Experiment by Geronimo Stilton. New Mouse City was in a panic. A strange epidemic had broken out—mice everywhere were covered in weird blue spots! Mouse Island’s most fa-mouse doctor immediately set to work with his team to try to find the cure . . . but someone was trying to stop him.

The storm came out of nowhere…Eleven-year-old John Hale has already survived one brutal Dakota winter, and now he’s about to experience one of the deadliest blizzards in American history. The storm of 1888 was a monster, a frozen hurricane that slammed into America’s Midwest without warning. John’s inner strength is seriously tested when he finds himself trapped in the blinding snow, the wind like a giant crushing hammer. I Survived: The Children’s Blizzard, 1888 by Lauren Tarshis.

Rules by Cynthia Lord. No toys in the fish tank. Twelve-year-old Catherine just wants a normal life. Which is near impossible when you have a brother with autism and a family that revolves around his disability. But the summer Catherine meets Jason, a surprising, new sort-of friend, and Kristi, the potential next-door friend she’s always wished for, it’s her own shocking behavior that turns everything upside down and forces her to ask: what is normal?

A day that will challenge the nation…the only thing Lucas loves more than football is his dad’s friend Benny, a firefighter and former football star. So when Lucas’s parents decide football is too dangerous and he needs to quit, Lucas has to talk to his biggest fan. On a whim, Lucas takes the train to the city instead of the bus to school. It’s a bright, beautiful day in New York. But just as Lucas arrives at the firehouse, everything changes…and nothing will ever be the same again. I Survived: The Attacks of September 11, 2001.

The beast beneath the mountain is restless…No one in the bustling city of Pompeii worries when the ground trembles beneath their feet. The beast under the mountain Vesuvius, high above the city, wakes up angry sometimes—and always goes back to sleep. But Marcus is afraid. He knows something is terribly wrong—and his father, who trusts science more than mythical beasts, agrees. I Survived: The Destruction of Pompeii, AD 79.

Young Adult

Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. Sixteen-year-old Simon Spier prefers to save his drama for the school musical. But when an email falls into the wrong hands, his secret is at risk of being thrust into the spotlight. Now Simon is actually being blackmailed: If he doesn’t play wingman for class clown Martin, his secret will become everyone’s business. Worse, the privacy of Blue, the pen name of the boy he’s been emailing with, will be jeopardized.

Levon Grady keeps to himself. His classmates at the Clock School know him as brilliant and handsome, but unreachable. Samantha Vash is new to the Clock School. She spent the last year in mental health facilities, where she was treated for crippling depression after a suicide attempt. No one really knows Levon or Sam, but when their guidance counselor, Meg, pairs them for a unique senior project, their stories begin to emerge, first in their own voices, and then from points of view of the people in their lives, the people who know them best. Love is Both Wave and Particle, by Paul Cody.