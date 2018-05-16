Youth Library News

By Lacey Haynes

Summer Reading registration begins June 4th. This year’s theme is Libraries Rock! We will be doing musical and geological activities throughout the summer, have fun prizes to give away to participants and a party at the end. For more information, call 756-3232 or stop by the library.

The LEGO Guy is coming to Moorcroft on June 26th. Come to the West Texas Trails Museum at 2 p.m. to see the Amazing LEGO display and play with LEGOs. Mark your calendars for this fun and educational event.

New Arrivals

K-3

Corduroy’s Halloween by B.G. Hennessy. It’s trick-or-treat time for everyone’s favorite Bear! Corduroy loves Halloween. He visits the pumpkin patch and finds a perfect pumpkin. He goes to the store to get everything he needs for his Halloween costume. And her decorates the house and puts out treats for all the trick-or-treaters who will knock on his door. Join in the excitement of Halloween with this holiday tale perfect for even the youngest reader.

Silverlicious by Victoria Kann. Find out what happens when Pinkalicious loses her sweet tooth and the Tooth Fairy is too busy to help!

Fancy Nancy and the Dazzling Jewels by Jane O’Connor, Meet Vampirina by Sara Miller, Barbie: You Can Be an Ice Skater by Nancy Parent, All about Cats by Monika Filipina,

Juvenile

Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Smart Miss Know-It-All by Rachel Renee Russell, Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Happy Heartbreaker by Rachel Renee Russell, Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Glam TV Star by Rachel Renee Russell, Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Happily Ever After by Rachel Renee Russell, Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Dorky Drama Queen by Rachel Renee Russell, Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Perfect Pet Sitter by Rachel Renee Russell, This is Black Panther by Alexandra West, Disney Bunnies Thumper and the Egg, My Little Pony Pinkie Pie Keeps a Secret by Magnolia Bell, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Ghostbusters Volume 1 (graphic novel) by Erik Burnham &Tom Waltz.

A family road trip is supposed to be a lot of fun…unless, of course, you’re the Heffleys. The journey starts off full of promise, then quickly takes several wrong turns. Gas station bathrooms, crazed seagulls, a fender bender, and a runaway pig—not exactly Greg Heffley’s idea of a good time. But even the worst road trop can turn into an adventure—and this is one the Heffleys won’t soon forget. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Long Haul by Jeff Kinney.

You Make My Heart Swing Sideways by Nanci Turner Steveson. Annie has been promised a summer of freedom in the country. Freedom from a difficult school year, freedom from her fake “friends” back in the city, and, most of all, freedom from her mom’s life-governing spreadsheets and rigid schedules. When Annie meets California, who is visiting her grandfather’s farm, it seems she has found the perfect partner for the adventure she’s always craved. California climbs trees faster than a monkey, carries around an exotic pet chicken, runs barefoot through the woods, and eats berries straight from the vine. Plus, California offers Annie the chance to be part of a real-life adventure: if she and Annie can find the ponies her mom rode as a girl, surely it will remind her mom how wonderful the farm is—and fix what’s broken between her mom and her grandfather. But Annie’s summer of freedom is sprinkled with secrets, and everything she has learned about bravery, forgiveness, loss, and love will be put to the test when the truth behind the ultimate secret changes her life forever.

My Book of Rocks and Minerals: Things to find, collect and treasure! (non-fiction) by Dr. Devin Dennie.

Young Adult

It’s Christmas Eve in Harlem, but twelve-year-old Lolly Rachpaul and his mom are still reeling from his older brother’s gang-related shooting death. Then his mother’s girlfriend brings Lolly a gift: two enormous bags of Legos. Lolly always loves Legos, following the instructions exactly. With a pile of blocks and no instructions, he must find his own way. The pressure to join a “crew,” like his brother, is always there. But building a Lego city at the community center provides Lolly with an escape—and an unexpected bridge back to the world. The Stars Beneath Our Feet by David Barclay Moore.

After Will’s brother, Shawn, is shot, he knows the next steps. Don’t cry. Don’t snitch. Get revenge. So he gets in a lift with Shawn’s gun, determined to follow The Rules. Then the lift doors open and Shawn’s friend walks in…a friend who isn’t supposed to be there. Can Will’s short journey to street level change everything? Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds.

Thou Shalt Kill. A world with no hunger, no disease, no war, no misery. Humanity has conquered all those things, and has even conquered death. Now scythes are the only ones who can end life—and they are commanded to do so, in order to keep the size of the population under control. Citra and Rowan are chosen to apprentice to a scythe—a role that neither wants. These teens must master the “art” of taking life, knowing that the consequence of failure could mean losing their own. Scythe by Neal Shusterman.

Al The Bright Places by Jennifer Niven. Theodore Finch is fascinated by death. Every day he thinks of ways he might die, but every day he also searches for—and manages to find—something to keep him here, and alive, and awake. Violet Markey lives for the future, counting the days until graduation, when she can escape her small Indiana town and her aching grief in the wake of her sister’s death. When Finch and Violet meet on the ledge of the bell tower at school—six stories above the ground—it’s unclear who saves whom. And when the unlikely pair teams up on a class project to discover the “natural wonders” of their state, they go, as Finch says, where the road takes them: the grand, the small, the bizarre, the beautiful, the ugly, the surprising—just like life. Soon it’s only with Violet that Finch can be himself-a bold, funny, live-out-loud guy, who’s not such a freak after all. And it’s only with Finch that Violet forgets to count the days and starts living them. But as Violet’s world grows, Finch’s begins to shrink.

Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse. Find her. Before the Nazis do. Amsterdam, 1943. Hanneke spends her days finding and delivering sought-after black market goods to paying customers, nights hiding the true nature of her work form her concerned parents, and every waking moment mourning her boyfriend, who was killed on the Dutch front lines when the German army invaded. Her illegal work keeps her family afloat, and Hanneke also likes to think of it an s a small act of rebellion against the Nazis. On a routine delivery, a client asks Hanneke for help. Expecting to hear that Mrs. Janssen wants her to find meat or kerosene, Hanneke is shocked by the older woman’s frantic plea to find a person: a Jewish teenager Mrs. Janssen has been hiding, who has vanished without a trace from a secret room Hanneke initially wants nothing to do with such a dangerous task but is ultimately drawn into a web of mysteries and stunning revelations—where the only way out is through.