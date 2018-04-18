Youth Library News

By Lacey Haynes

New Arrivals!

K-3

Eugenia Lincoln and the Unexpected Package, by Kate DiCamillo, The Berenstain Bears Gone Fishin’! by Mike Berenstain, The Berenstain Bears Class Trip, by Jan & Mike Berenstain, Puppy Birthday to You!, a Paw Patrol story, by Fabrizio Petrossi, Walt Disney’s Pinocchio and the Whale, The Berenstain Bears Discover God’s Creation by Stan & Jan Berenstain with Mike Berenstain, A Different Pond by Bao Phi, Let Me Finish! by Minh Le, The Invisible Boy by Trudy Ludwig, Counting is fun with the Paw Patrol pups in Count on the Easter Pups!, I Will Not Eat You by Adam Lehrhaupt, The Itsy Bitsy Leprechaun by Jeffrey Burton, The Bunny Hop by Sarah Albee, Dump Trucks (non-fiction) by Emily Rose Oachs, Big Rigs (non-fiction) by Rebecca Pettiford, Monster Trucks (non-fiction) by Chris Bowman, Fire Trucks (non-fiction) by Chris Bowman,

You won’t believe why this old lady swallowed a chick, some straw, an egg, some candy, a basket and a bow! Oh, no! Read There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Chick! By Lucille Colandro to find out why!

What’s it like driving a big rig from morning to night? Follow along on a day in the life of one boy’s father, in Drive by Nathan Clement, and find out.

Juvenile

The Flame of Olympus book #1 in the Pegasus series by Kate O’Hearn. When Pegasus crashes onto the roof of Emily’s Manhattan apartment, her life changes forever. Emily is thrust into the center of a fierce battle between the Roman gods and a terrifying race of multiarmed stone warriors called the Nirads.

Olympus at War book #2 in the Pegasus series by Kate O’Hearn. Emily Jacobs’s life changed forever the day Pegasus crashed into the roof of her apartment building. Suddenly she was swept up in a battle to save Olympus and the gods, far away from her normal life in New York City. Now she’s living on Mount Olympus with her friends Joel, Paelen, and, of course, Pegasus. The only person missing is her father, who is being held prisoner by a mysterious government agency back in the human world.

The New Olympians book #3 in the Pegasus series by Kate O’Hearn. A horse named Tornado Warning is winning every race he enters – in shockingly fast times. Emily can’t help thinking that Tornado Warning looks a lot like Pegasus, but how is that possible?

Origins of Olympus book #4 in the Pegasus series by Kate O’Hearn. Can Emily control the power of the Flame and save Olympus? Or is everyone – god and human – doomed? A deadly plague has struck Olympus. When Pegasus falls ill, Emily has to act. Her hunt for a cure takes her to modern London and back to the origins of Olympus.

Rise of the Titans book #5 in the Pegasus series by Kate O’Hearn. The ancient rivalry between the Olympians and the Titans has been rekindled. However, Saturn has found his own Flame, and the balance of power has tipped in his favor. If Saturn can make the Flame of Titus do his bidding, Olympus will fall! The Olympians need Emily more than ever, but she will have to save herself first.

The End of Olympus book #6 in the Pegasus series by Kate O’Hearn. After the events in Hawaii, Emily is contending with diminished powers, a new body and the fact that she hast to teach the Titan Lorin how to use her own powers. To make matters worse, Joel has been acting strangely ever since she changed. Sometimes it’s all too much…However, Emily has one more promise to fulfill, one she made a long time ago: to save Agent B from the secret government agency called the CRU.

Dirt, Sweetie, Poppy and Sugar are the four members of the chicken squad, and business is booming. A weird blue chicken has flown into Chicken Squad headquarters, squawking on about a house-napper, and it’s once again up to no good. But there is something nuts about this story that the squad can’t quite put their feather on, and, oh, brother, is it key to solving the case! Find out what the shortest, yellowest, fuzziest detectives around figure out in The Case of the Weird Blue Chicken by Doreen Cronin.

Goldie Blox and the Three Dares by Stacy McAnulty. The Problem: When Goldie finds her beloved Gran’s book of dares, she is determined to finish the three remaining challenges. Only thing is, one of them may be impossible. The mission: do the impossible. Complete the three dares. And most importantly, make Gran proud.

Flat Stanley’s Worldwide Adventures: On a mission for Her Majesty by Jeff Brown. There’s no place on earth a flat kid can’t go! Stanley Lambchop and his family are off to London, where they’ll have tea at Harrods, ride a double-decker bus, visit the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey – and go undercover on a secret mission to help the queen!

Slacker by Gordon Korman. Cameron Boxer is very happy to spend his life avoiding homework, hanging out with friends and gaming for hours in his basement. It’s not too hard for him to get away with it…until he gets so caught up in one game that he almost lets his house burn down around him. Oops. It’s time for some serious damage control—so Cameron and his friends invent a fake school club that will make it seem like they’re doing good deeds instead of slacking off.

The Best Auto Racers of All Time (non-fiction) by Barry Wilner. Extreme Sports Stars Torah Bright (non-fiction) by Matt Scheff, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Old School by Jeff Kinney, Dork Diaries Tales from a Not-so-Graceful Ice Princess by Rachel Renee Russell.

Young Adult

River Marked book 6 in the Mercy Thompson series by Patricia Briggs. Coyote shifter Mercy Thompson knows that life with her mate, the Alpha werewolf Adam, will never be boring, but even their wedding doesn’t go as planned. Nevertheless, a ten-day honeymoon camping on the banks of the Colombia River, alone, just the two of them, should make up for it. But the trip—and the pimped-out trailer they’re using—is courtesy of the fae. And nothing from the fae comes without strings attached.

The Golden Yarn, book 3 of the Reckless series, by Cornelia Funke. Jacob Reckless continues to travel the portal in his father’s abandoned study. His name has continued to be famous on the other side of the mirror, as a finder of enchanted items and buried secrets. His family and friends, from his brother, Will, to the shape-shifting vixen, Fox, are on a collision course as the two worlds become connected. Who is driving these two worlds together and why is he always a step ahead?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians The Battle of the Labyrinth by Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson isn’t expecting freshman orientation to be any fun. But when a mysterious mortal acquaintance appears on campus, followed by demon cheerleaders, things move quickly from bad to worse.