Youth Library News

By Lacey Haynes New Arrivals! K-3 When Maya babysits Peter and Pinkalicious, they all enjoy playing pinkatastic games and drinking yummy hot chocolate until—crash! —Peter breaks his mother’s mug! Can Pinkalicious turn the broken pieces into art with heart? Find out in Pinkalicious and the Babysitter by Victoria Kann. The Grinch likes to cook. So does Cindy-Lou. They are making a treat. But what? And for Who? Cooking with the Grinch by Dr. Seuss. Good Night Gotham City by R.J. Cregg. Ticks and Head Lice by Margaret Mincks. Quiet! By Kate Alizadeh. Tape Worms by Barbara Ciletti. Fly High, Fly Guy! By Tedd Arnold. The Berenstain Bears at the Aquarium by Jan and Mike Berenstain. Skippyjon Jones goes to school in Skippyjon Jones Class Action by Judy Schachner. The Berenstain Bears We Love the Library by Mike Berenstain. Barbie and her sisters plant a garden in Let’s Plant a Garden! Barbie and her sisters build a snowman in Let’s Build a Snowman! Hugs and Kisses by Judi Abbot. Music is… by Brandon Stosuy is a warm little board book about how versatile and all-around reachable music is for our youngest ones. UP – down, INSIDE – out…An upside down world is hidden in Opposite World by Agnese Baruzzi. How Do You Say I Love You? By Hannah Eliot. Bang! By Nick Ackland. My Little Pony: Friends Forever Twilight Sparkle & Shining Armor by Rob Anderson. As high as the sky, as big as the sun, How I Love You, Little One. Snuggle up with your little one to enjoy this adorable touch-and-feel book by Patricia Hegarty. While You Are Sleeping, does the rest of the world sleep, too? Not everyone. By Mariana Ruiz Johnson. Pinkalicious and the Perfect Present by Victoria Kann. When Pinkalicious goes to a yard sale, she is overwhelmed with the pinkatastic possibilities! Pinkalicious finally finds the perfect treasure, but it’s not for her! The fifth Pig Tale in the New York Times best-selling series by Kate DiCamillo Mercy Watson Thinks Like a Pig. Mercy’s appetite gets her into trouble again…. When Eugenia Lincoln’s pansies go missing, Animal Control Officer Francine Poulet arrives on the scene. But as she soon discovers, not just anyone can think like a pig – especially when that pig is porcine wonder Mercy Watson! Juvenile The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo. Once there lived a china rabbit named Edward Tulane. The rabbit couldn’t move or speak, but he could watch and listen, and he was very pleased with himself and his owner and his house. And then, one day, he was lost. A Long Walk to Water by Linda Sue Park. Nya goes to the pond to fetch water for her family. She walks eight hours every day. Salva walks away from his war-torn village. He is a “lost boy” refugee, destined to cover Africa on foot, searching for his family and safety. Two young people . . . two stories. One country: Sudan.. Four Perfect Pebbles: A True Story of the Holocaust by Lila Perl and Marion Blumenthal Lazan. Marion Blumenthal Lazan’s unforgettable and acclaimed memoir recalls the devastation years that shaped her childhood. Following Hitler’s rise to power, the Blumenthals were forced to live in refugee, transit and prison camps, including Westerbork and Bergen-Belsen, before finally making it to the U.S. Their story is one of horror and hardship, but it is also a story of courage, hope, and the will to survive. Learn to make origami animals in Origami Fun: Pets (non-fiction) and to make fun paper airplanes in Origami Fun: Aircraft (non-fiction) by Robyn Hardyman. Step-By-Step: Draw Optical Illusions (non-fiction) by Mark Bergin. Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly. Virgil Salinas is shy and misunderstood. Valencia Somerset is clever and stubborn. Chet “the Bull” Bullens is the biggest bully in the neighborhood. They aren’t friends. But when Chet pulls an unthinkable prank on Virgil and Virgil’s pet guinea pig, Gulliver, the lives of these four middle schoolers collide in surprising and unexpected ways. Young Adult She Myself and I by Emma Young. What if you woke up in a brand-new body? Rosa – an eighteen-year-old from London – is quadriplegic. When a doctor from Boston chooses her to be a candidate for a risky experimental surgery, she and her family move to Massachusetts in search of a miracle. Sylvia—a girl from a small town in New England—is brain-dead. Her parents have donated Sylvia’s body to Rosa’s cause. Rosa wakes up from surgery as the first successful brain transplant survivor—by all accounts, a medical anomaly. She should be ecstatic, but she can’t help wondering who Sylvia was and what her life was like. I Never by Laura Hopper. Janey King has never been in love. Actually, she hasn’t even been in like, really. And that’s fine. After all, she’s busy enough with school, friends and her newly split-up parents. Janey leaves romance and drama to her friends. But when she bumps into Luke Hallstrom on a plane ride home from vacation, Janey’s world—and her priorities—start to shift. Just Fly Away by Andrew McCarthy. When fifteen-year-old Lucy Willows discovers that her father has a child from a brief affair, an eight-year-old boy who lives in her own suburban New Jersey town, she begins to question everything she thinks she knows about her home and her life. How could Lucy’s father have betrayed the entire family? How could her mother forgive him? And why isn’t her sister rocked by the news the way Lucy is? Cake Pop Crush by Suzanne Nelson. Alecia Ramirez has always loved baking. Her family owns Say It With Flour, the small bakery in town. But Ali’s sweet life turns sour when a sleek coffee shop opens across the street, giving her bakery a run for its money. The owner’s son, Dane McGuire, is Ali’s age, and he loves to bake, too. Sasquatch, Love and other Imaginary Things by Betsy Aldredge. He’s hairy, scary, and imaginary…or is he? A cute boy, a vast wilderness and a legendary monster. What more could a girl want? Falling for the boy she hates is almost as impossible as learning that Bigfoot is real… but then, anything can happen on reality TV. Piecing Me Together by Renee Watson. Jade believes she must get out of her poor neighborhood if she’s ever going to succeed. Her mother tells her to take advantage of every opportunity that comes her way. And Jade has: every day she rides the bus away from her friends and to the private school where feels like an outsider, but where she has plenty of opportunities. There’s also at least one opportunity that she doesn’t really welcome: Woman to Woman, a mentorship program she joins on the promise of a scholarship. Frost Burned (Book 7 Mercy Thompson Series) by Patricia Briggs. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Last Olympian by Rick Riordan. All year the half-bloods have been preparing for battle against the Titans, knowing that the odds of victory are grim. Kronos’s army is stronger than ever, and with every god and half-blood he recruits, the evil Titan’s power only grows. While the Olympians struggle to contain the rampaging monster Typhon, Kronos begins his advance on New York City, where Mount Olympus stands virtually unguarded.