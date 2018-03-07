Youth Library News

New Arrivals!

K-3

Patterns in Summer (non-fiction) by Tim Mayerling, Patterns in Spring (non-fiction) by Tim Mayerling, Patterns in Fall (non-fiction) by Tim Mayerling, Patterns in Winter (non-fiction) by Tim Mayerling, Police Robots (non-fiction) by Elizabeth Noll, Military Robots (non-fiction) by Elizabeth Noll, My Little Pony: Friends Forever, Princess Celestia & Spike, Surfer Chick by Kristy Dempsey, The Pigeon Needs a Bath by Mo Willems, How to Babysit a Grandma by Jean Reagan, Amelia Bedelia: On the Move by Herman Parish, Chicken in Mittens by Adam Lehrhaupt, Disney-Pixar’s Coco: Look and Find, Disney Princess: First Look and Find.

When Little Critter learns about adopting a new pet, her gets a great idea! The Critterville School can host a pet fair with the local animal shelter. Will everyone find a new home? Just Pick Us, Please! By Mercer Mayer.

Juvenile

Quartz Creek Ranch At Top Speed by Kiersi Burkhart. For Ella, winning has always been the goal, and at Quartz Creed Ranch, she’s pretty sure she’ll ace horseback riding too. There’s just one hitch in her plan: Figure Eight, the beautiful quarter horse she’s paired with, won’t listen to a word she says.

Eager Star by Dandi Daley Mackall. Winnie Willis wants to be a famous horse gentler. She already has one client, and a second has just signed on. But the new client has given her only a week to train a horse for an important race…and the rider will be Grant Baines—the most popular boy in school.

Young Adult

As Bethany approaches her thirteenth birthday, her parents begin acting more oddly than usual: her mother cries constantly, and her father barely lets Bethany out of his sight. Then one morning he hustles the entire family into the car, drives across several state lines—and leaves Bethany with an aunt she never knew existed. When a strange man shows up asking questions, Bethany realizes she’s not the only one who’s desperate to unravel the secrets of her past. Double Identity by Margaret Peterson Haddix.

Stranger with My Face by Lois Duncan. Laurie was at home, but her boyfriend swears he saw her on the beach with another guy. And now her family insists they see her coming and going when she’s been out of the house for hours. But how can she be in two places at one time?

The Road of the Dead by Kevin Brooks. When Ruben’s sister Rachel is murdered, he can sense it. Even though he’s miles away. Even though he can’t explain it. He feels her fear. He feels pain. And then—her death. Ruben’s older brother Cole is different from him: darker, harsher, more direct. As soon as he finds out about Rachel’s death, he has a plan. Three days later, the two brothers set out to reclaim their sister’s body and uncover the cold truth behind her killing.

Enter the dark, magical world of the House of Night, a world very much like our own, except here vampyres have always existed. Sixteen-year-old Zoey Redbird has just been Marked as a fledgling vampyre and joins the House of Night, a school where she will train to become an adult vampire. That is, if she makes it through the Change—and not all of those who are Marked do. It sucks to begin a new life, especially away from her friends, and on top of that, Zoey is no average fledgling. Marked by P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast.

They could be anyone, anywhere…even the person walking by you right now. They’re the Veritas Project team – but only a handful of people know who they really are. Elijah and Elisha Springfield are teenage twins who, along with their parents, have been secretly commissioned by the president to investigate strange mysteries, crimes, and unusual occurrences. Their job is to find out not only what happened, but why-the veritas (Latin word for truth) behind today’s hottest issues. Their new assignment: Hangman’s Curse by Frank Peretti.

Murder, Interrupted by James Patterson is a book that contains two true-crime thrillers in one book. The first story titled Murder, interrupted is about Frank Howard, a rich, cheating financier who wants his wife dead. He’s willing to pay Billie Earl Johnson whatever it takes, to the tune of $750,000. When Billie Earl’s bullet misses the mark, he and Frank will turn on each other in a fight for their lives. The second story, titled Mother of all Murders, is about a local celebrity named Dee Dee Blancharde. Television reports praise her as a single mother who tirelessly cares for her wheelchair-bound, chronically ill daughter. But when the teenaged Gypsy Rose realizes she isn’t actually sick and Dee Dee has lied all these years, Gypsy Rose exacts her revenge.

Home Sweet Murder is another James Patterson book containing two more true-crime thrillers. In the first, Home Sweet Murder, Lawyer Leo Fisher and his wife Sue are a sixty-one-year-old couple enjoying a quiet Sunday dinner at home. Until a man in a suit rings their front door claiming to be an SEC agent. The next story, Murder on the Run tells about the middle-aged housekeeper found dead with a knife in her throat. That was bad, but the little boy was worse.

You can stop waiting for the next Hunger Games. Crazy House by James Patterson. Seventeen-year-old Becca Greenfield was snatched from her home and thrown without reason into a hellish prison known as the Crazy House. Her only hope for survival is for her sister, Cassie, to find her – that the “good twin” will stop following the rules and start breaking them, before it’s too late. Because the jailers at the Crazy House soon discover they made a mistake that could get both sisters killed.

Here is a new book from #1 Bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars. Turtles All the Way Down. Sixteen-year-old Aza never intended to pursue the mystery of fugitive billionaire Russell Pickett, but there’s a hundred-thousand-dollar reward at stake and her Best and Most Fearless Friend, Daisy, is eager to investigate. So together, they navigate the short distance and broad divides that separate them from Russell Pickett’s son, Davis.