Youth Library News

By Lacey Haynes

New Arrivals:

K-3

After the Fall How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again by Dan Santat, Barbie I Can Be a Gymnast, Barbie Horse Show Champ, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast The Enchantment by Eric Geron, My First Pet Hermit Crabs (non-fiction) by Vanessa Black, Trolls Out of Branch’s Bunker, Henry’s Track and Field Day The Tortoise and the Hare Remixed by Connie Colwell Miller, Mary, Anna, and the Little Brother The Lion, the Bear and the Fox Remixed by Connie Colwell Miller, Disney’s Elena of Avalor My Best Friend’s Birthday by Silvia Olivas, Foals (non-fiction) by Tim Mayerling, Awesome Dogs Newfoundlands (non-fiction) by Nathan Sommer, Humpty Dumpty Flip-side Rhymes by Christopher Harbo, DC Super-pets ACE! The origin of Batman’s Hound by Steve Korte’, Andrew and the Birthday Surprise The Boy Who Cried Wolf Remixed by Connie Colwell Miller, James and the Kindergartener The Loin and the Mouse Remixed by Connie Colwell Miller.

Gracie can twirl, leap, spin, and roll with her team. But can she focus enough to help them all become gold medal winners? Find out if Gracie has the stuff to become a CHAMPION! Gracie LaRoo at Pig Jubilee by Marsha Qualey.

Juvenile:

Dear Mr. Henshaw by Beverly Cleary. Leigh has been Boyd Henshaw’s Number One fan ever since his second grade teacher read aloud Ways to Amuse a Dog. Now in sixth grade, Leigh lives with his mother and is “the new kid” in school. Troubled by the absence of his father, a cross-country trucker, and angry because a mysterious lunch bag thief steals all the “good stuff” from his lunch, Leigh feels his only friend is Mr. Frindly, the school custodian. Then Leigh’s teacher assigns a project that requires writing letters asking questions of authors. Naturally Leigh chooses to write to Mr. Henshaw, whose surprising answer changes Leigh’s life.

Bone Out from Boneville (book 1) by Jeff Smith. Discover the incredible comic book saga of the unlikely hero who must save an idyllic valley from the forces of evil. After being run out of Boneville, the three Bone cousins—Fone Bone, Phoney Bone, and Smiley Bone—are separated and lost in a vast, uncharted desert. One by one, they find their way into a deep, forested valley filled with wonderful and terrifying creatures. Eventually, the cousins are reunited at a farmstead fun by a tough Gran’ma Ben and her spirited granddaughter, Thorn. But little do the Bones know, there are dark forces conspiring against them and their adventures are only just beginning!

Bone The Great Cow Race (book 2) by Jeff Smith. Phoney Bone risks everything on one last get-rich-quick scheme for the town’s annual Great Cow Race. As usual, Phoney’s plans go disastrously awry, and Boneville seems farther away than ever. Meanwhile, ominous signs indicate that a war is brewing, and Fone Bone finds himself helping his friends defend their idyllic valley from a formidable enemy.

Bone Eyes of the Storm (book 3) by Jeff Smith. Life in the valley isn’t getting any easier for the Bones and their new newfound friends. Lucius, Smiley and Phoney are attacked by the rat creatures and barely make it back to Lucius’s tavern. Then it doesn’t take long before Phoney is back to his old tricks. Back at the farm, Fone Bone and Thorn are troubled by strange dreams, and Gran’ma Ben’s reaction is stranger still.

Bone The Dragonslayer (book 4) by Jeff Smith. The forces of evil are growing stronger. But could our heroes’ worst enemy be Phoney Bone himself?

Bone Rock Jaw Master of the Eastern Border (book 5) by Jeff Smith. Fone and Smiley Bone try to return a rat creature cub to the mountains, where they meet yet another adversary: the sly and mighty mountain lion, Rock Jaw.

Bone Old Man’s Cave (book 6) by Jeff Smith. The showdown between the Hooded One and the people of the valley begins. Thorn and Phoney Bone seen to be at the center of the maelstrom. Will they survive the Hooded One’s sacrificial ceremony by the light of the blood moon?

Bone Ghost Circles (book 7) by Jeff Smith. The Bones, Gran’ma Ben, Thorn, and their loyal rat creature cub venture on a journey through the mysterious ghost circles to Atheia, the old city of the royal family. One wrong step could change the Valley’s fate forever…

Bone Treasure Hunters (book 8) by Jeff Smith. The Bone cousins, Gran’ma Ben, and Thorn reach the city of Atheia, where they prepare to battle The Lord of the Locusts. Meanwhile, Thorn’s visions are becoming more threatening and Phoney Bone is convinced Atheia is rich in gold, and he is determined to find it!

Bone Crown of Horns (book 9) by Jeff Smith. It’s full-fledged war a Briar, the rat creatures, and the Pawan army storm the city of Atheia where the Bones, Thorn, and Gran’ma Ben are up in arms to defend the royal city. When Thorn hears a voice urging her to seek the Crown of Horns, Thorn and Fone Bone embark on another dangerous journey as they race to find the one thing that may save them all.

Part Book…Part Comic…I used to be plain old ORDINARY Holly.But now I’ve become…EXTRAORDINARY HOLLY. Being struck by lightning and getting AMAZING superpowers wasn’t how I thought today was going to go. But now that it’s happened, I might as will make the most of it…If only I could figure out how to stop BLOWING EVERYTHING UP! Electrigirl by Jo Cotterill.

Young Adult

Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard The Ship of the Dead by Rick Riordan. Magnus Chase, son of Frey, the god of summer and health, isn’t naturally inclined toward being a brave warrior. Still, with the help of his motley group of friends, he had achieved deeds he never would have thought possible. Now he faces his most dangerous trial yet. Loki is free from his chains. He’s readying Naglfar, the Ship of the Dead, complete with a host of giants and zombies, to sail against the Asgardian gods and begin the final battle of Ragnarok. It’s up to Magnus and his friends to stop him.