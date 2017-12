By Lacey Haynes

Merry Christmas!

K-3

Rosie’s Special Gift: The Goose Who Laid the Golden Eggs Remixed by Connie Colwell Miller, Barbie and Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase: Great Island Adventure, Rainbow Dash and the Great Cookie Prank by Magnolia Belle, Curious George: Farm to Table by Margret and H. A. Rey, Disney Puppy Dog Pals: Hawaii Pug-o, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: The Return of Rocket and Groot by Charles Cho, Disney Moana: Meet Maui, Winter Dance by Marion Dane Bauer, Llama Llama Holiday Drama by Anna Dewdney, Military Animals (non-fiction) by Julia Garstecki, Military Weapons (non-fiction) by Julia Garstecki, Military Gear and Supplies (non-fiction) by Julia Garstecki,

Juvenile

Gabriela Speaks Out by Teresa E. Harris. Even with her BFF going to another school, Gabby is determined to make sixth grade the best year ever! She’s even ready to stand up to confident and intimidating Aaliyah Reade-Johnson if she makes fun of Gabby for her stutter. What she isn’t ready for is Sixth Grade Initiation – a series of pranks the older kids play on the sixth graders. Gabby could stop the tradition if she wins the school election…but Aaliyah is running, too.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney. Greg Heffley and his family are getting out of town. With the cold weather and the stress of the approaching holiday season, the Heffleys decide to escape to a tropical island resort for some much-needed rest and relaxation. But the Heffleys soon discover that paradise isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be.

Dork Diaries: Tales from a NOT-SO-Secret Crush Catastrophe Book 12 by Rachel Renee Russell.

Young Adult

Meant to Be by Julie Halpern. What if your soul mate was decided for you? It started happening a few years ago: the names of MTB’s—meant to bes—appear emblazoned on the skin at age eighteen. Agatha’s best friend has embraced the phenomenon and is head over heels in love with her MTB. But Aggy isn’t so sure.

Otherworld by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller. The company says Otherworld is amazing—like nothing you’ve ever seen before. They say it’s addictive—that you’ll want to stay forever. They promise Otherworld will make all your dreams come true. Simon thought Otherworld was a game. Turns out he knew nothing.

This Darkness Mine by Mindy McGinnis. Sasha Stone knows her place: first-chair clarinet, top of her class, and at the side of her Oxford-wearing boyfriend. She’s worked her entire life to ensure that her path to Oberlin Conservatory as a star musician is perfectly paved. But suddenly there’s a fork in the road in the shape of Isaac Harver.

I Heart You, You Haunt Me by Lisa Schroeder. Girl meets boy. Girl loses boy. Girl gets boy back…sort of. Ava can’t see or touch him, unless she’s dreaming. She can’t hear his voice, except for the faint whispers in her mind. Most would think she’s crazy, but she knows he’s here. Jackson. The boy Ava thought she’d spend the rest of her life with. He’s back from the dead, as proof that love truly knows no bounds.

Reckless: an It Girl novel by Cecily von Ziegesar, author of Gossip Girl. Every girl dreams about it. Some just have it. How far will one girl go to become…The It Girl.