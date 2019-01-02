Youth Library News

By Lacey Haynes

K-3

Crunch the Shy Dinosaur by Cirocco Dunlap, Disney’s Ralph Wrecks this Book!, Peppa Gives Thanks by Meredith Rusu, Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals Pups on a Mission, Bear’s New Friend by Karma Wilson, Paw Patrol Trace Race to the Rescue! (board book), Ed’s Egg by David Bedford, The Littlest Lighthouse Keeper by Heidi and Daniel Howarth, The Princess and the Pit Stop by Tom Angleberger, We Don’t Eat Our Classmates by Ryan T. Higgins, Disney Princess Tiana’s Winter Treats, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Welcome to Who-Ville by Mary Tillworth.

Juvenile

Rick Riordan presents The Storm Runner by J.C. Cervantes (Large Print), Dog Man (graphic novel) by Dav Pilkey, Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney.

Young Adult

Someone to Love by Melissa De La Cruz, Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard 9 From the Nine Worlds by Rick Riordan, Maximum Ride Forever by James Patterson, One of Us is Lying by Karen M. McManus.