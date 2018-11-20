Youth Library News

By Lacey Haynes

New Arrivals!

K-3

How The Grinch Stole Christmas! By Dr. Seuss, The Boy Who Cried Wolf Narrated by the Sheepish but Truthful Wolf by Nancy Loewen, Breaking News: Bear Alert by David Biedrzycki, King of Bees by Lester L. Laminack, What Do You Do If Your House is a Zoo? by John Kelly, The Wonky Donkey by Craig Smith, For Real, I Paraded in My Underpants! The Story of the Emperor’s New Clothes as Told by the Emperor by Nancy Loewen, Quick Quack Quentin by Kes Gray, A Moon of My Own by Jennifer Rustgi, Listen, My Bridge is So Cool! The Story of the Three Billy Goats Gruff as Told by the Troll by Nancy Loewen, The Whiskers Sisters: The Mystery of the Tree Stump Ghost by Miss Paty, Daisy the Dinosaur Gets Lost by Steve Smallman, Does Frankenstein Get Hungry? By John Solimine, Eat Pete! By Michael Rex, I Feel Teal by Lauren Rille,

Juvenile

The Whiskers Sisters May’s Wild Walk (graphic novel) by Miss Paty, Plants vs. Zombies Petal to the Metal (graphic novel) by Paul Tobin, learn about animals that live in icy habitats in Frozen Realms (non-fiction) by Melissa Gish, Spineless Sea Creatures (non-fiction) by Melissa Gish, iSolar System (non-fiction/4D) by Eliza McCarthy, Guardians of the Galaxy Groot #1 by Jeff Loveness, Strawberry Shortcake The Baby Berrykin Baking Challenge Part 1 (Graphic Novel) by Georgia Ball, iScience (4D non-fiction) by Clive Gifford,

Young Adult

Robert “Cali” Callahan is a teen runaway living on the streets of Venice Beach, California. He’s got a pretty sweet life: a treehouse to sleep in, a gang of surf bros, a regular basketball game…even a girl who’s maybe-sorta interested in him. What he doesn’t have is a plan. All that changes when a local cop recommends Cali to a private investigator who is looking for a missing teenager. After all, Cali knows everyone in Venice. But the streets are filled with people who don’t want to be found. When he’s hired to find the rich and beautiful Reese Abernathy – who would do anything to stay hidden – Cali enters a new world filled with mysterious characters, dangerous choices and his first chance at real love. The Prince of Venice Beach by Blake Nelson.