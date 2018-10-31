Youth Library News

By Lacey Haynes

We will be celebrating dinosaurs next month here at the library. There will be a dinosaur scavenger hunt in the children’s section all month long to celebrate DINOvember!

New Arrivals!

K-3

Never Smile at a Monkey by Steve Jenkins, The Berenstain Bears: The Truth About Gossip by Jan &Mike Berenstain, Paw Patrol: Chase’s Loose Tooth by Casey Neumann, Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2: Babysitting Mode, My Tail’s Not Tired! By Jana Novotny Hunter, What to do with a Box by Jane Yolen, Look Out! It’s a Dragon! By Jonny Lambert, Just Because I Am: A Child’s Book of Affirmation by Lauren Murphy Payne, Once I Ate a Pie (non-fiction) by Patricia MacLachlan, Nearly Fearless Monkey Pirates: Escape from Haunted Treasure Island by Michael Anthony Steele, Three Horses by Cari Meister, Hello, Mama Wallaroo by Darrin Lunde, Disney’s Sheriff Callie’s Wild West Callie asks for Help, Aquaman is Fair by Christopher Harbo, Green Lantern is Responsible by Christopher Harbo, Curious George Makes Pancakes by Margret & H.A. Rey, Curious George in the Snow by Margret & H.A. Rey, Awesome! By Craig Shuttlewood.

Juvenile

Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims, Time-Travel adventures with Exceptional Americans, by Rush Limbaugh. Trouble follows Modo wherever he goes, Modo: Ember’s End (graphic novel) by Arthur Slade. Make your own Fake Vomit (non-fiction) by Julia Garstecki, Make your own Drinkable Blood (non-fiction) by Julia Garstecki, Xander and the Rainbow-Barfing Unicorns: Magic Smells Awful by Matthew K. Manning, Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Sports by Tami Charles, Dogman: A Tale of Two Kitties (graphic novel) by Dav Pilkey, activate augmented reality minibeasts in Micro Monsters by Camilla de la Bedoyere, Plants vs. Zombies Boom Boom Mushroom (graphic novel) by Paul Tobin, Plants vs. Zombies (graphic novel) by Paul Tobin.

Young Adult

Sometimes I feel like everyone else was handed a copy of the rules for life and mine got lost. The State of Grace by Rachel Lucas.

Check out Talon (book 1) and Rogue (book 2) of Julie Kagawa’s groundbreaking modern fantasy series where dragons walk among us in human form.

Freak ‘N’ Gorgeous by Sebastian Plata. Everyone is ugly sometimes. In a world not unlike our own, there is a phenomenon called the INEXPLICABLE DEVELOPMENT, a rare occurrence with permanent consequences. Average-looking, under-the-radar 16-year-old Konrad Wolnik’s life is turned upside down when, one morning, he wakes up stunningly attractive. That same day, his classmate, Camilla Hadi, has her own transformation; the lean, pretty athlete is now devastatingly ugly. The teens face the cruel world of high school from very different perspectives. Konrad shoots to the top of the pecking order; Camilla slips into pariah status. But soon the school starts rallying around Camilla, and Konrad’s sudden popularity sours as people blame him for her transformation. And, the truth is, so does she. All he wants is for everyone to like him. All she wants is to destroy his perfect life. So what if they could use each other for personal gain?