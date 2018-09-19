Youth Library News

Banned Book Week is September 23-29. Be a rebel by reading a “banned” or “challenged” book. Come to the library to learn which books are considered banned and/or challenged. You’ll be surprised by some of the titles and reasons why.

K-3

Noodleheads See the Future (graphic novel) by Tedd Arnold, Drop it, Rocket! By Tad Hills, Amelia Bedelia Gets a Break by Herman Parish, Fancy Nancy: Bubbles, bubbles, bubbles by Jane O’Connor, The Dot by Peter H. Reynolds, Dig, Scoop, Ka-boom! By Joan Holub, Motocross (non-fiction) by Kenny Abdo, Snocross (non-fiction) by Kenny Abdo, Can a Cat Do That? By Eric Carle, I’m Fun Too by Jonathan Fenske, Melia and Jo by Billy Aronson, Monster Academy by Jane Yolen, My Dog Laughs by Rachel Isadora, Fancy Nancy and the Delectable Cupcakes by Jane O’Connor

Juvenile

Echo’s Sister by Paul Mosier, Where the Watermelons Grow by Cindy Baldwin, Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas (graphic novel) by Dav Pilkey,

Young Adult

Campfire (warning: do not read this at night) by Shawn Sarles, Seafire by Natalie C. Parker