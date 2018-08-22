Youth Library News

New Arrivals

K-3

Engineering Marvels Panama Canal (non-fiction) by Vanessa Black, Animal Architects Bees (non-fiction) by Karen Latchana Kenney, Man-Made Disasters Chernobyl (non-fiction) by Nikole Brooks Bethea, Xtreme Dinosaurs Herbivores (non-fiction) by S. L. Hamilton, Xtreme Dinosaurs Carnivores (non-fiction) by S. L. Hamilton, Fancy Nancy The Worst Secret Keeper Ever by Jane O’Connor, Disney’s Moana: Where Monsters Live, I’m Feeling Macaroni and Cheese by Tina Gallo, Llama Llama and the Lucky Pajamas by Anna Dewdney, Tim Minchin’s When I Grow Up, The Bear and the Piano by David Litchfield, The Berenstain Bears’ Family Reunion by Stan & Jan Berenstain, There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Fly Guy.

Juvenile

Hank the Cowdog: Wagons West (book #67) by John R. Erickson, Hank the Cowdog; The Secret Pledge (book #68) by John R. Erickson.

5-Minute Pete the Cat Stories by James Dean. This cool collection features twelve of Pet the Cat’s grooviest stories perfect for reading aloud. Join Pete on his awesome adventures racing against Turtle, swimming with Bob, riding the train with Mom, and so much more!

Rivka can’t wait to get away from her family for the summer. Since that terrible day last year, she wants no part in their Jewish community. At Quartz Creek Ranch, at least she feels worlds away from home among the Colorado scenery, goofy older ranch owners, and baby animals. Other parts of Quartz Creek are too familiar, including the unsettling local wave of anti-immigrant threats to ranch workers. On a trip to the back country, Rivka is also surprised to learn the history of Jewish pioneers in the area. When she and her defiant cabinmate, Cat, face disaster in the wild, Rivka will need to find strength rooted deep within her to help them both get home safely. The Long Trail Home by Kiersi Burkhart and Amber J. Keyser.

Paley Dixon is not excited about six weeks on a horse ranch without access to the virtual world of Dragonfyre. In the game, she’s a Blue Elf, strong and powerful. In the real world, she’s coming off a bad year after moving from Los Angeles to Denver. At lease Prince, the majestic horse she’s paired with at Quartz Creek Ranch, makes her feel like royalty. That is, until she starts working with him. To gain Prince’s trust, Paley has to find her own confidence and courage, which isn’t easy with jerks like Bryce around. When she makes an exciting discovery near the ranch, life finally seems as interesting as Dragonfyre. But to protect her real-world treasure, she’ll have to figure out how to turn courage into action. One Brave Summer by Kiersi Burkhart and Amber J. Keyser.

Young Adult

Mary Jane Watson is a teenager who is starting a new life. She is moving to New York City to live with her favorite aunt, Anna Watson. Mary Jane is pursuing her love of acting, and the mysterious Spider-Man, a costumed crime-fighter who swings along the New York City rooftops. She has found a new friend in a shy boy named Peter Parker and more adventures than any teenager could imagine. Maryjane: The Real Thing (graphic novel) by Sean McKeever. Maryjane: The Trust Thing (graphic novel) by Sean McKeever.