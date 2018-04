The Pine Haven Fire Auxiliary is hosting their eighth annual Spring Fling Membership Drive on Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at the Keyhole Country Club. Guests will enjoy a social hour with a taco bar and desert, followed by a gift exchange. Each person attending is asked to bring a small spring gift.

Please plan to attend and bring a friend or two. The Pine Haven Fire Auxiliary supports the Pine Haven Fire Department and EMS as well as supplying food during fires.