Summer is here and it’s time for the Pine Haven Beautification Alliance to award our “Yard of the Month of June”.

This time is very special as we are awarding it to 21 Lakeway, belonging to Dale O’Donnell and his late wife Terri, who tragically lost her life July 14, 2016. Terri was a friend to all, and Dale attributes most of the landscaping to her.

Of course I’m sure Dale did his fair share (we all need our husbands for the heavy stuff). They had only just bought the house and were working hard to make it their own when she passed.

The home has a beautiful landscaped yard, with a rock looking stream bed coming through it. Lots of hanging baskets of geraniums etc.

On the front deck you’ll see some cute birdhouses, which Terri had gotten from Art in the Park at Spearfish, which she loved. Dale has collected lots of petrified rocks, which adorn the yard.

He picked them up while working for Amax Coal for 38 years. Terri also ran the Keyhole Country Club for two seasons.

There is a beautiful water fountain below the front deck, along with hanging plants. We also spotted a Black Lace Elderberry bush against the white fence he built around his propane tank to hide it. The bush will be very beautiful when it matures.

Hosting a huge back yard is a hot tub, fire pit, lots of rose bushes and a unique rocking chair made out of snow skis (yes, snow skis – you’d have to see it). Terri bid for and won it at a charity auction.

Also in the back are gardens supporting tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and more. Dale has lots more to plant, he said.

Taking us into his huge garage, we clearly saw that Dale is a collector of motorcycles,and cars. His most recent car he bought in AZ, where he spends part of the winter.

It is a beautiful red 2007 BMW. He laughed and said, “Why do I need all this stuff? Guess I’m just following my dreams.”

The couple had a motor home that they had planned to travel around, but now he’s thinking of selling it as he doesn’t want to do that alone. Dale and Terri were married for eight years and together before that for eight years.

Terri had two children by a previous marriage, daughter Meleah and son Jacoby. Both of them grown, Meleah is married with two children and Jacoby works at College in Fort Collins.

Dale is a familiar face around Pine Haven as his father and mother, Paul and Marty O’Donnell, were among the first people to move out and live in Pine Haven.

So congratulations to Dale O’Donnell and his late wife Terri, for making their home an asset to Pine Haven. Be sure and drive by and check out their beautiful yard, and we’ll see you next month for “The Yard of the Month of July”.