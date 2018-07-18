The Beautification Alliance of Pine Haven has awarded “Yard of the Month” for July to John and Georgia Henle, 20 Cedar Hills Dr., Pine Haven.

John and Georgia have two children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and of course let’s not forget Rusty, their poodle. They have lived in Pine Haven since 1996.

John retired five years ago from being a railroad Engineer. Georgia has a little shop in Moorcroft called “The Little Shop” where she sells odds and ends. The store is a side line to keep her occupied.

They moved here from Gillette because they loved the area’s peace and quiet. They built their home after buying the lot and have since added a garage in 2000.

The Henles bought the lot next door and built a cabin type house for her mother to move into, mom finally decided it was too quiet and sold and went back to Sioux Falls. If you drive by look carefully and see the little house, which looks like something out of Hansel and Gretel on west side, it’s a planting shed. Looks like a great playhouse for kids.

Georgia said it’s been an ongoing job with her yard, a work in progress if you please. John said she makes the plans and he just helps.

Their grandchildren use to call her yard the enchanted forest, especially one granddaughter who was three when Georgia put a funny-face birdhouse way up into a big tree. She started calling it the enchanted forest and still does at age 26.

Georgia has lots of perennials as well as annuals. She has added plastic then rocks over top and around the perennials to keep the deer out.

The deer don’t like the unevenness of the rocks so they stay out pretty good. They get a lot of the rocks from the mountains and their grandchildren use to love to help them, but now not so much as they got older.

One perennial we really loved was a moon flower. They bloom a huge white bloom at night and will last for week or so. Actually, they come back from seed.

One side of her house has mock orange bushes, which smell wonderful, however only one blossomed, Georgia said. In the back yard is a fire pit with red chairs around it, very colorful, and a trampoline at ground level, which is a great idea so kids don’t fall off too far.

You will see lots of wagons, and antiques throughout the yard. Even giant geese and a snake, which she collected at Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt, an event that takes place every Sept.

Georgia has an old building out back she wants to make into a She Shed some day. She has a chandelier from the Hitchcock Hotel in Deadwood that she plans to put in there.

When asked about a veggie garden, she said she has it at The Little Shop, to keep out the deer and rabbits; however the birds have been bothering it now.

So if you’re into seeing a little bit of enchantment, swing by 20 Cedar Hills Dr and check out this forest. Congratulations to John and Georgia Henle, and we’ll see you next month.