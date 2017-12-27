Wyoming population declined again between July 2016 and July 2017

Wyoming’s total resident population contracted to 579,315 in July 2017, according to estimates just released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The annual decrease from July 2016 was 5,595 persons, or 1.0 percent, the largest decline since 1989. There are two components for population change. The natural increase (7,513 births less 4,847 deaths) was 2,666, but the estimated net migration (in-migration less outmigration) was about -8,300, which means that approximately 8,300 more persons left Wyoming than moved into the State between July 2016 and July 2017. In contrast, the net migration was about -4,000 between July 2015 and July 2016.

Nationally, the population was an estimated 325.7 million in 2017, an increase of 0.7 percent from the previous year. Idaho’s 2.2 percent rate led the nation, followed by Nevada (2.0%), Utah (1.9%), and Washington (1.7%). Wyoming’s decline rate was the steepest in the nation, and seven other states lost population, including West Virginia (-0.7%), Illinois (-0.3%), Alaska (-0.2%), and Hawaii (-0.1%) during the 12- month period.

“People tend to move to areas where the economy is vibrant, which is particularly true for Wyoming,” said Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the Economic Analysis Division. Change in employment always tends to drive and lead the change in migration in the State. In other words, migration normally follows employment changes. The contraction of Wyoming’s employment started in early 2015. Though the mining industry (including oil & gas extraction) in the state gained some ground and added over 1,000 jobs between mid-2016 and mid-2017 due to price stabilization and increases of drilling, nearly all other sectors of the economy still experienced employment decreases, led by construction and government. As a result, the overall payroll employment shrunk by 3,600 or -1.3 percent, the worst performance in the country during the period. Continued employment decline, consequently, contributed to the increase in outmigration. In addition, the labor market nationwide, particularly in neighboring states such as Colorado (the lowest unemployment rate in June 2017 in the U.S.), Utah (the 2nd fastest job growth rate in June 2017), and Idaho (labor market ranked in the top 10), continued to show strong expansion, which attracted a number of Wyoming workers and residents during the period.

However, the unemployment rate in Wyoming declined significantly since the summer of 2016, and the current level is similar to the U.S. average. Additionally, business layoffs are very low, and both average working hours and hourly earnings in the private industries are higher than last year. “Wyoming’s current labor market environment should provide encouragement for people who are looking for jobs within the state,” Liu commented.