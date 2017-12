By Marci Allison

This past Saturday, half of the Wolves wrestling team went to Wright to wrestle in the Wright Christmas Dual Tournament. They wrestled five duals, winning four of them. Individual dual results were:

First dual – Moorcroft vs. Natrona- 39-42. This dual came down to the last match with Natrona coming out on top.

Second dual – Moorcroft vs. Southeast- 42-42. Moorcroft won on criteria, having the most pins.

Third dual – Moorcroft vs. Greybull- 45-36, Moorcroft coming out with the win.

Fourth dual – Moorcroft vs. Sundance- 48-18,

Fifth dual – Moorcroft vs. Kelly Walsh- 48-30, Moorcroft wins with a six pin win streak.

Moorcroft had three wrestlers who went 5-0 at the duals. They were Parker Schlarer, Justin Marden and Chris Morris.

They also had two wrestlers who went 4-1, they were Hunter Garoutte and Logan Husted. Dekken Mayer went 2-0 for the duals. As a team, Moorcroft placed third out of 12 teams there.