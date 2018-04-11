Wolves wrestling banquet

By Marci Allison

Last Thursday, the Wolves junior high and high school wrestling team held their end of the year banquet. Mr. Bartell presented the junior high with their awards, running through the season and mentioning how much he was impressed with this team and their improvement throughout the year.

Individual junior high awards went to:

Rhett Connors for most improved during the season; Wyatt Cook received the Intimidator Award- for running everyone out of his bracket at districts; Spencer Cuthrell for most improved during the season; Trenton Sheehan for Best Performance at Districts; Kaden Haynes got the hardest worker; Shane Hannah received the Spotlight award for the person to watch in the upcoming year; Weston Pattison also received the Spotlight award.

The banquet continued with Head Coach Charlie Williams discussing the high school season. He mentioned the outstanding moments, what this team has meant to him and their accomplishments.

He went on to say how excited he is for the continuing years ahead and for the classes coming up. Assistant Coaches Cory Allison and Seeley then gave the post season wrestling report of all the wresters who are still wrestling tournaments.

Those wrestlers were mentioned, where they have all been and how they all did, including Charmayne DeLong for placing second in Oklahoma and being All-American. Through all the coaches’ speeches, many great times, memories and laughs were shared from them and the wrestlers, too.

As Coach Williams started the awards, he called all the wrestlers up to give them their letter and bar for lettering for the year. The impressive team filled the front of the room as the coaches handed them out. Individual awards were:

Hardest Worker- Tyzer Isenberger; Wolf Award- Tommy Schlater, Lane Mosteller and Chris Morris; Best Performance at State- Justin Marden and Sean Buckmiller; Most improved from last season- Parker Schlater and Caleb Cook; Most improved during the season- Dekken Mayer, Logan Husted, Casey DeLong and Darrian Black; Outstanding Freshman- Hunter Garoutte; Mr. Wrestler- Parker Seeley and Rowdy Pfeil; Outstanding Wrestler- Cole Cook, Tucker Allison and Solomon Petz.

The next awards were given to those who accomplished a big milestone in their career.

100+ Career Wins from 2015-2018: Cole Cook, Tucker Allison, Solomon Petz, Casey DeLong, and Tommy Schlater; and 4X State Placer: Tucker Allison, Tanner Feehan and Solomon Petz.

After the awards were handed out, Coach Williams recognized the 12 senior wrestlers and had them give their end of the year speech. Lane Mosteller then, following tradition gave the background and handed down the Moorcroft wrestling sweater to Hunter Garoutte.

The night ended with a video presented by Kellie Jo Allison highlighting all the wrestlers throughout the season.

The Wolves ended their season by bringing home their sixth straight state title and four state champions.

Next up for the Wolves is the Western Regionals tournament held in Las Vegas April 22-29.