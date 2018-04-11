Wolves wrestlers hit post season mat

By Marci Allison

The Wolves wrestling team continues to wrestle in the post season, hitting some great tournaments, getting that extra mat time and more experience. They started out their post season by wrestling in the Junior/Cadet state tournament held here in Moorcroft March 4-5.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Wyoming Armature Wrestling Association (WAWA), where they wrestled both Greco and Freestyle for the chance to win a triple crown. To win a triple crown at the junior division, you must win the high school state tournament (folkstyle) and be the champion in both the Greco and Freestyle at the junior state tournament.

It is also a qualifier tournament to wrestle with the cultural exchange team, which will be traveling to Athens, Greece this year.

The Cadet state tournament (meaning 15-16 year olds) was also held at the same time. For those who are cadet but also in high school, it meant that they could wrestle both tournaments, which lead to a lot of matches for them in the two days.

They also had the chance to go for a triple crown in the cadet division as they wrestled all three styles, Greco and freestyle on Saturday and folkstyle on Sunday. This tournament is not divided by class so 2A, 3A and 4A are one class just separated by weight, making for some great matches. Individual results for Moorcroft were:

Greco: Junior women- Charmayne DeLong- 1st, Cadet women- Charmayne DeLong- 1st

Juniors – Tyzer Isenberger 4th, Sean Buckmiller 2nd, Mica Herrera 2nd, Hunter Garoutte 3rd, Parker Seeley 3rd, Cole Cook 4th, Casey DeLong 2nd, Rowdy Pfeil 1st, Parker Schlater 2nd, Dekken Mayer DNP, Tucker Allison 2nd, Tommy Schlater 3rd, Logan Husted 5th, Lane Mosteller 3rd, and Tanner Feehan 1st.

Cadets – Tyzer Isenberger DNP, Hunter Garoutte 1st, Dekken Mayer 2nd

Freestyle: Junior women- Charmayne DeLong- 1st, Cadet women- Charmayne DeLong- 1st

Juniors – Tyzer Isenberger 2nd, Sean Buckmiller 4th, Mica Herrera 2nd, Hunter Garoutte 3rd, Parker Seeley 2nd, Cole Cook 3rd, Casey DeLong 2nd, Rowdy Pfeil 2nd, Parker Schlater 1st, Dekken Mayer DNP, Tucker Allison 2nd, Tommy Schlater 4th, Logan Husted 3rd, Lane Mosteller 3rd and Tanner Feehan 1st.

Cadets – Sean Buckmiller 4th, Tyzer Isenberger DNP, Hunter Garoutte 1st and Dekken Mayer 3rd.

Cadet Folkstyle: Cadet women- Charmayne DeLong 1st and Lynsey Gray 3rd, Tyzer Isenberger DNP, Charmayne DeLong 1st, Hunter Garoutte 1st and Dekken Mayer 2nd.

The Wolves had a great showing and a great tournament. As a team, they won all three styles with 250 points in Greco, 317 points in freestyle and 86 points in folkstyle. They also had two triple crowners with Charmayne DeLong winning it in the women’s division and Hunter Garoutte in the cadet division.

On March 17, they traveled to Spearfish, SD to wrestle in the Black Hills AAU Folkstyle Nationals tournament. Individual results were: Hunter Garoutte- 6th, Parker Seeley- 3rd, Rowdy Pfeil- 1st, Parker Schlater- 4th, Dekken Mayer- 1st, Mica Herrera- 2nd and Tucker Allison- 3rd.