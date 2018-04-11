Wolves wrestle with the best

By Marci Allison

Five of the high school Wolves wrestlers competed in the 29th Annual NHSCA, National High School Coaches Association, High School Nationals at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, VA. Wrestling started Friday, March 23, while the finals concluded Sunday, March 25.

The 29th Annual NHSCA High School Nationals featured five divisions of competition: freshman, sophomore, junior, senior and middle school on 40 mats under one roof. This year’s championships showcased many elite wrestlers from around the nation.

The 2018 High School Nationals had a record new turnout with 4210 wrestlers from 49 states, Canada and Germany competing. More than 1300 high school and college coaches, as well as over 6000 spectators, were in attendance.

This tournament is considered the best of the best in high school wrestling and puts you in for All-American status. Individual results were:

Cole Cook, 1-2; Parker Seeley, 4-2; Rowdy Pfeil, 3-2; Tucker Allison, 1-2; and Tanner Feehan, 1-2.