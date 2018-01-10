Wolves wrestle tough at Hettinger Tourney

By Marci Allison
The Wolves traveled to Hettinger, ND to compete in the Hettinger Classic tournament this past weekend. There, they competed in a pool/r
ound robin tournament along with 15 other teams from Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana.
The Wolves wrestled tough, having 21 of their wrestlers in the placing rounds, eight of those wrestling in the finals. The team finished with three champions and first place as a team. Individual placing results were:
Champions: Casey DeLong, winning with six pins and
one tech fall 15-0; Tucker Allison with five pins, and Chris Morris winning with six pins and one decision.
Runner-Ups: Mica Herrera, Cole Cook, Parker Schlater, Solomon Petz and Tanner Feehan
3rd Place: Caleb Cook, Parker Seeley and Tommy Schlater
4th Place: Rowdy Pfeil and Peyton Morris
6th Place: Sean Buckmiller, Tate Hullinger, Charmayne DeLong, Justin Marden, and Lane Mosteller
7th Place: Henry Ward and Hunter Garoutte
8th Place: Logan Husted
JV
Champion: Darrian Black- who won all his matches by pin
3rd Place: Logan Deinhardt and Kerry Zimmerschied
The Wolves also had seven Junior High wrestlers that attend the tournament in the Junior High division:
Champion: Kaden Haynes- winning all his matches by pin
3rd Place: Braizyn Humpal,
4th Place: Shane Hannah, Wyatt Allred, Tadlee Isenberger and Spencer Cuthrell
5th Place: Cade Williams
Tucker Allison, a senior at MHS and son of Cory and Marci Allison, was featured as Wrestler of the Week by wyowrestling.com, which is considered the best high school ranking site in the state.
It was an exciting weekend with some great matches. High scorers for the Wolves were: Casey DeLong with 43.5 team points followed by Tucker Allison and Chris Morris both with 40.0 and Cole Cook with 33.0 points.
As a team, the Wolves finished in first place with 345.5 points over second place Hettinger-Scranton with 272.5 and third place Bowman-Beach with 235.0. Next up for the Wolves wrestling team is the Cowboy Invitational in Miles City, MT this Friday and Saturday. Start time is 9 a.m. both days.