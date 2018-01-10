Wolves wrestle tough at Hettinger Tourney

By Marci Allison

The Wolves traveled to Hettinger, ND to compete in the Hettinger Classic tournament this past weekend. There, they competed in a pool/r

ound robin tournament along with 15 other teams from Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana.

The Wolves wrestled tough, having 21 of their wrestlers in the placing rounds, eight of those wrestling in the finals. The team finished with three champions and first place as a team. Individual placing results were:

Champions: Casey DeLong, winning with six pins and

one tech fall 15-0; Tucker Allison with five pins, and Chris Morris winning with six pins and one decision.

Runner-Ups: Mica Herrera, Cole Cook, Parker Schlater, Solomon Petz and Tanner Feehan

3rd Place: Caleb Cook, Parker Seeley and Tommy Schlater

4th Place: Rowdy Pfeil and Peyton Morris

6th Place: Sean Buckmiller, Tate Hullinger, Charmayne DeLong, Justin Marden, and Lane Mosteller

7th Place: Henry Ward and Hunter Garoutte

8th Place: Logan Husted

JV

Champion: Darrian Black- who won all his matches by pin

3rd Place: Logan Deinhardt and Kerry Zimmerschied

The Wolves also had seven Junior High wrestlers that attend the tournament in the Junior High division:

Champion: Kaden Haynes- winning all his matches by pin

3rd Place: Braizyn Humpal,

4th Place: Shane Hannah, Wyatt Allred, Tadlee Isenberger and Spencer Cuthrell

5th Place: Cade Williams

Tucker Allison, a senior at MHS and son of Cory and Marci Allison, was featured as Wrestler of the Week by wyowrestling.com, which is considered the best high school ranking site in the state.

It was an exciting weekend with some great matches. High scorers for the Wolves were: Casey DeLong with 43.5 team points followed by Tucker Allison and Chris Morris both with 40.0 and Cole Cook with 33.0 points.

As a team, the Wolves finished in first place with 345.5 points over second place Hettinger-Scranton with 272.5 and third place Bowman-Beach with 235.0. Next up for the Wolves wrestling team is the Cowboy Invitational in Miles City, MT this Friday and Saturday. Start time is 9 a.m. both days.