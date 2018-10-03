Wolves wipe out Doggies at Homecoming

By Travis Santistevan

It was a beautiful fall evening to enjoy Friday night’s Homecoming football game between the Moorcroft Wolves and the Newcastle Doggies with the Wolves coming up victorious, 26-7.

The Wolves drew first blood, making it 6-0 with a Rowdy Pfeil rushing touchdown then the Wolves scored from the air a pass from Seeley to Stripp before the half making it 12-0. A scoreless third quarter.

The Wolves would strike again in the 4th with another rushing touchdown from Pfeil, making it 18-0. But the Doggies weren’t going to be shut out as they got a TD, making it 18-7. With that Pfeil broke free with a 33-yard run, making it 24-7.

The Wolves pinned the Doggies back deep and Kagan King was able to stop them in the end zone getting two points for a safety, make it 26-7.