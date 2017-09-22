Wolves win against Rapid

The Wolves took on Rapid City Central JV on Thursday night in Rapid City, SD. We knew coming in that they had a good team with quality kids so it would be a good test for us.

The game began with neither team being able to move the ball much on offense. Following a big defensive stop by the Wolves, they started their drive from their own 30. From there to the end zone, it was power football.

The offensive line did a great job all evening opening up running lanes for the running backs and giving our quarterback some time to throw. Tommy Schlater scored the first touchdown and then Parker Seeley, giving the Wolves a 16-6 victory.

Rowdy Pfeil rushed for a game high 160 yards. I thought all of our backs ran hard and hit the holes. Again, it starts with the offensive linemen and their ability to get off the ball and push the defense back, which they did.

I was also proud of our defense. We held Rapid City Central to a touchdown and they had other opportunities but we tackled and made plays when we needed to.

Most of our kids play both offense and defense so to continue to get the effort out of them on both sides of the ball is an attribute of how hard they are working.

The Wolves next home game is this Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. where they will take on the Burns Broncs for Homecoming…come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves!

By Head Football Coach Dusty Petz