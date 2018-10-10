Wolves victorious over Cobblers

By Matt Albertson

It was a beautiful day in Rapid City, S.D. as the Moorcroft Wolves took on the Cobblers of Rapid City Central High School. The Wolves were hungry after last week’s “hunt” for a victory came up short and they found exactly what they were looking for with a 56-6 victory; attending spectators were given an offensive show.

The season has been filled with ups and downs, but the “pack” as a whole has grown so much from the jamboree in Big Horn back in mid-August.

The Wolves received the opening kickoff and marched the ball down the field for the go-ahead touchdown. There was no shortage of a rushing attack from the Wolves, rushing for over 350 yards.

Leading the team in rushing was Rowdy Pfiel with 234 yards on the ground, and scoring four touchdowns. Grayson Osmon also went over the century mark in total yards with 62 yards on the ground (one touchdown) and 59 yards through the air (one touchdown) completing the trifecta with tossing a two-point conversion.

Mica Herrera also joined the party on the ground with 27 yards and a touchdown. Christian Robinson, Parker Seeley and Randy Peters combined for 42 yards to close out the rushing attack.

Parker Seeley had over 100 yards through the air, connecting with Clay Stripp on a ten-yard touchdown pass and throwing to C. Robertson for 47 more yards. Seeley finished the game 5 for 12-113 yards.

The defense played well, getting in the Cobblers’ back field more times than they wanted them to. Each started registered at least one tackle, all lead by Rowdy Pfiel with 15 tackles.

Kagen King also joined the “feeding” frenzy with four tackles for a loss, six total tackles and one forced fumble. Parker Schlater and Kerry Zimmerscheid help to close the middle down, forcing Central to try the outsides; both combined for eight tackles and five assisted tackles.

The Wolves also registered five tackles from Seeley; four from Stripp; Robinson for two; Osmon, seven; Zane Linder for four; and Herrera, three. The Wolf Pack had four take aways, two on the ground and two in the air.

Osmon and Linder both had an interception for a total of 57 yards, while Dekken Mayer cooped a loose ball off the turf and returned the ball 37 yards to get the Wolves in position for another score.

Each member of the Pack saw substantial time on the field, giving them great experience only a game can provide. The victory was much deserved and moved Moorcroft to 3-3 on the season, still in the hunt for the playoffs.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Wolves are looking to build off the success from this past Saturday in Rapid City. The team will be honoring the seniors and supporting the fight against cancer (Pink Night) as they take on the Bulldogs from Wheatland this Friday, October 12, at 6 p.m.