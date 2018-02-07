Wolves travel to Greybull

By Marci Allison

This past weekend, the Wolves traveled to Greybull to wrestle in the Greybull Memorial Invitational. There, they competed against 12 other teams from around Wyoming.

As a team, the Wolves had eight in the finals, many in the placings and placed first. Individual results were:

106-Tyzer Isenberger went 2-2, losing in the semifinals; 113-Mica Herrera went 4-1, losing in the semifinals to move him to the placings, where he won by decision, 5-2 to place third; 113-Tate Hullinger went 3-2 to place fourth. 120-Cole Ward went 2-2, 120-Charmayne DeLong went 1-2; 126-Hunter Garoutte went 3-1, wining his semifinals match by major decision, 11-2 to advance him into the finals where he lost, placing second; 132-Caleb Cook went 4-1, losing in the semis to moving into the placings where he won to place third. 138-Parker Seeley went 4-0 winning in the semis by pin in 1:19 to advance into the finals where he won by pin in 0:51 to take the championship.

145-Cole Cook went 4-0, winning the semis by pin in 0:49 to move into the finals where he won by pin in 5:38 to take first place; 145-Darrian Black went 2-2; 152-Casey DeLong went 3-1, winning his semis match by pin in 5:17 to advance him into the finals where he lost by decision 6-3 to place second; 160-Rowdy Pfeil went 4-1, winning all his matches by pin, he won his semis match by pin in 0:22 to move him into the finals where he won by pin in 0:54 to place first; 160-Justin Marden went 4-2 losing his semifinals match by decision, 11-7 to move him into the consolation semifinals where he won by tech fall 16-0 to advance him into the placings where he won by pin in 1:55 to place third; 170-Parker Schlater went 4-1, losing in the semis to move him into the consolation semis where he won by pin in 0:39 to advance him into the placings where he placed third; 170-Tommy Schlater went 3-2, losing in the semis and winning his consolation semifinals match by pin in 2:13 to move him into placing where he took fourth; 170-Dekken Mayer went 2-2; 182- Tucker Allison went 4-0, winning his first two matches by pin, advancing him into the finals where he won by decision, 9-2 to take the championship.

182-Logan Husted went 5-1, losing in the quarterfinals and wrestling back through to the placings where he won by pin in 3:49 to place third; 195-Solomon Petz went 3-1, winning in the semis by major decision, 13-1 to advance into the finals where he lost by decision, 9-3 to place second; 220-Peyton Morris went 2-2; 220-Chris Morris went 3-2, losing in the semifinals to move him into the consolation semifinals where he won by pin in 3:25 to move into the placings, there he lost by decision, 1-0 to place fourth; 285-Tanner Feehan went 3-1, winning his semis match by pin in 1:29 to advance into the finals where he lost by decision, 9-7 to place second; 285-Lane Mosteller went 4-1, losing in the semifinals by decision and wrestling back through to the placings where he won by decision, 6-4 to place third.

As a team, the Wolves won the tournament with 250 team points above second place Cody with 148.5 team points and third place Lovell with 121.0 team points. High scorers were Parker Seeley and Cole Cook both with 28 team points followed by Rowdy Pfeil with 26 points and Tucker Allison with 24 team points.

Next up for the Wolves wrestling team is Conference duals on Thursday, February 8 in Hulett. Start time is 3 p.m. then they will be traveling to Glenrock on Friday, February 9 to dual both Thermopolis and Glenrock. Those duals will start at noon.