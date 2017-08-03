Wolves travel to Bulgaria

Four Moorcroft High School wrestlers traveled to Sophia, Bulgaria from June 19 to July 1 to compete in the Wyoming Wrestling International Program along with six other high school wrestlers from around the state. They were Trey Fischbach, Tucker Allison, Lane Mosteller and Tanner Feehan.

There, they spent 11 days sightseeing, participated in training sessions and practices instructed by the Bulgarian coach and many tough competitions with other teams from around the area.

The team competed twice consisting of roughly 45 matches.

Some of the areas they visited were Plovdiv, the second largest city in Bulgaria and referred to as “The City of the Seven Hills”. There, they toured the old city, which has many remains preserved from antiquity, such as the ancient Roman theatre, the Roman Odeon and the Roman Stadium.

Varna is the third largest city in Bulgaria and the largest city on the Black Sea Coast. It is referred to as the maritime capital of Bulgaria and headquarters to the Bulgarian Navy and merchant marine. While in Varna, they practiced on the beach, competed and toured the city.

Nessebar is an ancient town and a major seaside resort on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast and is often referred to as the “Pearl of the Black Sea”. Veliko Tarnova is a city in north central Bulgaria and is referred to as the “City of the Tsars” and is located on the Yantra River, it is known for its unique architecture and churches.

While there, they toured the ancient castle of the former main residence of the nobility in Bulgaria and watched the light show on the castle while hearing the legends of the castle and city.

Each year, there is a Junior State tournament to qualify for the cultural exchange wrestling program. The program allows wrestlers to see a new country and the many sites as well as experience a new culture and their way of life.

Submitted by Marci Allison