Wolves track team crush state standards

By Mary Hunter

The Moorcroft Wolves traveled to Casper on Friday, March 23 for the Natrona Invite. The cold, the wind and the rain proved to be a challenge but the Wolves accepted the challenge and did very well.

We had some athletes who changed things around a little this year and we had some that found “their” race. Our Track Wolves proved that they could play with the big dogs.

Grayson Osmon ran an impressive race and earned eighth place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.90, the state standard is 23.86. A heart-breaker indeed.

Hailey Jones qualified for the State Meet in the 800 meter run, earning a second place finish with a time of 2:29.31; the state standard is 2:31.86.

Hailey then turned around and qualified again in the 1600 meter run, earning a first place finish with a time of 5:47.75; the state standard is 5:50.76.

Jordan Jones fought all the elements in the 3200 meter run, she earned a State qualifying spot with a fourth place finish with the time of 12:54.93; the state standard for the two-mile run is 13:15.03.

The Lady Wolves 4 x 800 meter relay team of Tianne Fischbach, Tacey Fischbach, Jordan Jones and Hailey Jones earned a third place finish with a time of 11:29.34.

All in all, the Wolves Track and Field team performed very well in the first meet of the season, giving the rest of the season a great foundation.

The Wolves will travel to Buffalo on Thursday, March 29 for the Jerry Campbell invite. The meet begins at 3 p.m., so if you want something to do, come cheer the Wolves for this evening meet.