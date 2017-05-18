Wolves take Vegas

Five Moorcroft wrestlers traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada April 23-30 to participate in the U.S. Open Cadets and Western Junior Regionals freestyle, Greco and folkstyle tournaments. There, they all met some tough competition and wrestled well.

They also got the opportunity to watch the U.S Nationals men’s senior division qualify for the World Team Trials. Individual results were:

Junior Regionals-Greco:

Tucker Allison went 2-2 being one round out of placing. Tommy Schlater went 0-2 and Lane Mosteller went 1-2.

Cadets-Greco:

Parker Seeley went 3-2 and Parker Schlater went 1-2.

Junior Regionals-Freestyle :

Tucker Allison went 2-2, Tommy Schlater 1-2, and Lane Mosteller 1-2.

Cadets-Freestyle :

Parker Seeley went 5-1 after losing his first match and wrestling back through the wrestle backs to the placing rounds where he won by pin in 3:03 to place 3rd. Parker Schlater went 2-2.

Junior Regionals-Folkstyle :

Lane Mosteller placed 3rd.

Cadets-Folkstyle:

Parker Seeley went 3-2 making it into the placing rounds where he lost by decision 2-1 to place fourth. Parker Schlater went 1-2.

Next up for the off-season wrestlers is the cultural exchange trip to Bulgaria in June and Cadet/Junior Nationals in Fargo, ND. in July. These boys will be out selling raffle tickets and fundraising to help offset the costs of their wrestling experiences.

By Marci Allison