Wolves take on the Ron Thon Tournament

By Marci Allison

The Wolves wrestling team traveled to Riverton this past weekend to wrestle in the all-class Ron Thon tournament. This tournament is the biggest tournament in the state with all classes, 2A, 3A and 4A, combined together.

The Wolves had one in the finals and four in the placing rounds as well as placing in the top five as a team. The tournament runs a junior varsity side and a varsity side where the team made a great appearance on both ends. Individual results were:

Junior Varsity: 106-Tyzer Isenberger went 4-2, winning his four matches all by pins; 126-Charmayne DeLong went 5-2, putting her into the consolation semifinals where she lost by decision to put her into the placings where she lost in sudden victory overtime by decision, 6-4, to place sixth; 138-Christian Nieto went 2-2; 170-Dekken Mayer went 4-1, making it into the semifinals where he won by decision, 4-3, advancing him into the finals where he lost by fall to place second;. 220-Peyton Morris went 3-2; and 220-Kerry Zimmerschied went 2-2.

Varsity: 106-Sean Buckmiller went 1-2; 113-Mica Herrera went 2-2; 113-Tate Hullinger went 1-2; 120- Cole Ward went 1-2; 126-Hunter Garoutte went 2-2; 132-Caleb Cook went 0-2; 138-Parker Seeley went 7-1, losing his first match and wrestling all the way back through into the placing rounds where he won by decision, 6-4, to place third; 145-Cole Cook went 4-2, wrestling into the semifinals where he lost by decision, 8-1, to move him into the consolation semifinals where he won by major decision, 9-0, to advance him into the placings where he lost by decision, 3-2, to place fourth; 152-Casey DeLong went 3-3, beating the number one ranked kid to advance him into the semifinals where he lost by decision, 6-5, which moved him into the placing rounds where he lost by fall to place sixth; 160-Justin Marden went 1-2; 160- Rowdy Pfeil went 4-2, losing in the semifinals by decision, 8-5, to move him into the placings where he won by pin in 0:49 to place fifth; 170-Parker Schlater went 2-2; 182-Tucker Allison went 4-1, advancing him into the finals where he lost by decision, 9-2, to place second; 182-Logan Husted went 1-2; 195-Tommy Schlater went 3-2; 195-Derrick Robinson went 1-2; 220-Lane Mosteller went 1-2; 220- Chris Morris went 4-2; and 285-Tanner Feehan went 3-2.

The Wolves placed five total, second – Tucker Allison, third – Parker Seeley, fourth – Cole Cook, fifth – Rowdy Pfeil and sixth – Casey DeLong. As a team they tied for fifth with Rock Springs with 133.0 team points under first place Thunder Basin, second place Star Valley, third place Kelly Walsh, and fourth place Cheyenne East.

High Scorers for the Wolves were, Tucker Allison with 26 team points followed by Parker Seeley with 21 and Rowdy Pfeil with 18.

Next up for the Wolves wrestling team is the Greybull duals on Friday night, February 2 and the Greybull tournament on Saturday, February 3.