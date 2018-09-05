Wolves put fourth a good effort

By Travis Santistevan

Playing against Tongue River Thursday night, the Wolves put forth a good effort, but were beaten by their opponents 20-7.

Individual scores show Rowdy Pfeil strong with 61 points; followed by Kagen King with 36. Parker Schlater finished the night with 26 and Parker Seeley with 14.

I really think the boys came ready to play; our defense was pretty stout and we didn’t allow Tongue River to get much going on offense, moving the ball pretty well for the first game, which is something we need to continue all season and we will need to clean up our penalties because they could cost us in a close game.

We have some things to work on but overall I thought they did a good job.