Wolves play last games of 2018

By Travis Santistevan

The Wolves won against NSI, 55-44 at the Powder River Classic last weekend and lost to Tongue River, 70-49 and Kaycee, 62-43.

The young Wolves team is continually getting better. They are learning how to compete as a team and growing each and every day.

The Junior Varsity team went to Wright Thursday, December 20 to compete in a quad, losing to Sundance, 58-54 and beating Upton, 57-52.

Having this young group of players getting time together is a very important step in the program. They are getting a lot of valuable time.

We look forward to some down time to spend with family and friends over the holidays but will be ready to get back to the grind after the new year.