Wolves perform well at three track meets

By Mary Hunter

On Saturday April 7, yet another track meet was cancelled due to the weather. That was not enough to deter Jordan Jones and she was the only athlete to compete that weekend.

She entered and ran at Kelly Walsh in Casper and qualified for State in the 1600. She took second place with a time of 5:49.02 and she took third in the 3200 with a time of 13:10.29. Jones placed tenth out of 15 teams represented at the Trojan Relay.

On Tuesday, April 10, the tracksters competed in the Queen City Classic. In the 100 meter dash, Mandy Otto ran in the time of 14. 74, Grace Breaux ran in 14.78 and Lena Dreher ran in 16.51. Grayson Osmon ran his 100 meters in 11.86 seconds, Rowdy Pfeil ran in 12.45 and Sean Buckmiller ran in 13.45 seconds.

In the 200 meter dash, Sydnee Williams ran in a time of 30.68 seconds, Breaux in 31.11, Tacey Fischbach in 31.99 and Otto in 32.73 seconds. In the men’s 200, Osmon ran in the time of 24.23, Buckmiller in 28.22 and Rowdy Pfeil in 29.87.

In the quarter mile (400 meter dash), Hailey Jones ran in a time of 1:04.49 and Buckmiller ran in a time of 1:03.33. Christian Nieto ran his 800 meter race in the time of 2:44.10.

In the 1600 meter run, Hailey Jones ran in a time of 5:23.02 and Nieto did his mile in 6:11.86. Shane Bray ran the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 29.55 seconds.

The 4×100 relay team of Otto, Marla Sproul, Kaelixte LeFave and Andrea Pfeil ran in a time of 1:01.18. LeFave put the shot 26’4″ and Marla put the shot 24’4″.

LeFave tossed the discus 85’01 inch. Andrea Pfeil leaped in the high jump for 4″4″. In the triple jump, Tacey Fischbach hopped, skipped and jumped to 29’01.5″ and Sydnee jumped to 28’11.5 inches.

In the long jump, Hailey Jones jumped to 13’11″, Andrea Pfeil jumped to 13’2.5″, Otto jumped to 12’ 5.75″ and Tianne Fischbach jumped to 11’6.5″. In the men’s long jump, Osmon jumped a distance of 19’ 4.75″.

On Thursday, the Wolves track team competed in the Tired of Winter track meet in Upton. In the 100 meter dash, Breaux earned fifth place with a time of 14.43, Fischbach earned sixth place with a time of 15.00 seconds, LeFave earned seventh place with a time of 15.07 and Sproul ran her 100 meters in 15.23.

In the boys’ 100 meter dash, Osmon earned third place with a time of 11.55 seconds, Rowdy Pfeil earned seventh Breaux a time of 11.92 and Buckmiller ran his 100 meter in 12.70 seconds.

In the 200 meter, Breaux ran a time of 31.09, earning seventh place. Otto ran a time of 31.36, earning eighth place. Osmon ran a time of 24.02, earning first place.

Rowdy Pfeil ran a time of 24.40, earning fourth place. Buckmiller ran his 200 meter dash in a time of 27.30.

In the 400 meter dash, Breaux ran a time of 1:13.21, earning fourth place. Buckmiller ran a time of 1:02.54, earning fourth place.

In the 800 meter run, Hailey Jones ran a time of 2:32.78, taking the first place win. Nieto ran his 800 meter race in the time of 2:41.80.

In the long jump, Hailey Jones jumped 14’6″, earning fifth place. Andrea Pfeil jumped 13’ 2″, Fischbach jumped 12’ 6.6″ and Sproul jumped 12’ 1″. In the high jump, Andrea Pfeil jumped 4’ 6″, earning fourth place, and Hailey Jones jumped 4’ 4″, earning sixth place.

Nieto ran the 1600 meter run in 6:22.14. In the shot put, Marla Sproul put the shot 23’ 2″ and LeFave put the shot 26’ 10″, earning eighth place. LeFave threw the discus a whopping 80’ 5″.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Otto, Sproul, LeFave and Andrea Pfeil earned a second place finish with a time of 59.11 seconds. And in the brand new sprint medley relay (200, 200, 400, 800), earned a first place finish with a time of 4:46.81 seconds.

The Wolves will be headed to Douglas on Friday April 20 and Upton on Saturday April 21.