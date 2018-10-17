Wolves lose to Wheatland

By Jade Keffeler

It was a cool, fall evening in Moorcroft on Friday, October 12, as the Moorcroft Wolves welcomed the Wheatland Bulldogs.

The Wolves battled hard at the beginning of the game as they moved the ball down the field and scored on a 66-yard touchdown run by Rowdy Pfeil, who scored the two point conversion as well. Then, Wheatland was surprised as the Wolves recovered the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff.

As the half drew closer, Parker Seeley hooked up with Grayson Osmon for a 30-yard completion; however, the drive stalled out and the Wolves went four and out.

Costly fumbles were the difference in this game as the Wolves only lost one fumble, but had trouble with the exchange on several different occasions.

They were able to pick off Wheatland three times during the game; Mica Herrera returned one of the interceptions to the house in the fourth quarter as Osmon nailed the extra point.

The Wolves finished the game with 114 yards rushing and 26 yards passing.

On October 19, the Wolves will finish their regular season as they travel to Glenrock.