Wolves lose to Dogies

On Friday night, the Wolves traveled to Newcastle to face the Dogies.

The first quarter saw the Wolves recover a fumble and two interceptions. One of the turnovers led to a touchdown by Rowdy Pfeil and a two point conversion by Parker Seeley, giving the Wolves an 8-0 lead.

Newcastle came back with a score of their own to cut the Wolves lead to 8-6. After a punt, Newcastle

then put another score on the board to give them a 14-8 lead.

The Wolves put together a drive that saw them come up short on a fourth and goal that ended at the 2 yard line. After turning the ball over on downs, Newcastle scored to give them a 20-8 lead going into the half.

The Wolves fumbled their first possession of the second half which Newcastle converted and led 28-8. The Wolves then drove the ball down to Newcastle’s second yard line, where they were again stopped on downs. Newcastle scored another touchdown and the game ended 35-8 in favor of Newcastle. We definitely had our opportunities to score and get stops on defense. We didn’t convert like we needed to and that cost us the game.

We had too many mistakes and didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that we had. We need to do a better job of executing in those situations.

The Wolves return home to take on Glenrock at 7 p.m., Friday, October 13. It will be the Wolves “Black Out” night so fans are encouraged to wear black. Come out and support your Wolves.

By Head Football Coach Dusty Petz