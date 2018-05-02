Wolves finish strong at Scott Hardy Memorial Track and Field

By Mary Hunter

On Friday, April 27, the Wolves traveled to Wright for the Scott Hardy Memorial Track and Field Meet.

There, Grace Breaux earned third place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.21, and third place in the 200 meter dash with the time of 30.41. Sydnee Williams placed fifth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.95.

In the 400 meter dash, Jordan Jones earned third place with a time of 1:09.04, Breaux took fourth place with the time of 1:09.10.

Hailey Jones won the 800 meter run with the first place time of 2:29.00. Jordan Jones earned her own first place medal in the 1600 meter run with the time of 5:52.00.

Kaelixte LeFave tried the 100 hurdles for the first time and placed fifth with the time 27.36.

The 4×100 relay team of Amanda Otto, Marla Sproul, LeFave and Andrea Pfeil took third place with the time of 57.53. The 4×100 relay team of Tacey Fischbach, Tianne Fischbach, Breaux and Williams took fifth place with the time of 58.21.

The 1600 sprint medley team of Tacey Fischbach, Pfeil, Jordan Jones and Hailey Jones took a first place medal with the time of 4:36.04. In the high jump, Pfeil earned fifth place with a jump of 4’ 2″. In the long jump, Hailey Jones pre-qualified for the state track meet with her leap of 16’ 1.25″ and Tacey Fischbach earned seventh place with her jump of 14’ 4.5″.

In the triple jump, Tacey Fischbach took third place with a bound of 30’ 1″ and Williams earned sixth place with a bound of 27’ 10.5″.

On the men’s side, Grayson Osmon earned a third place finish in the 100 meter dash with the time of 11.78 and he won the 200 with a first place finish of 23.49. Osmon earned a state pre-Qualifying pass in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 00.25″.

On Saturday, April 28, the Wolves traveled to South Dakota for the Black Hills Track Classic in Sturgis. There, Jordan Jones took fifth place in the 3200 meter run with the time of 12:24.66.

Hailey Jones earned her first place medal in the 1600 meter run with the time of 5:23.18 and the sprint medley team of Tacey Fishbach, Williams, Jordan Jones and Hailey Jones earned a third place finish with the time of 4:39.64.

Hailey Jones ran to a second place finish in the 800 meter run with a 2:25.81. Osmon snagged an eighth place finish in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 8.5″.

It was a fun weekend to watch the Wolves run. Their next meet before regionals is in Gillette for the Gillette Qualifier on Friday, May 4.