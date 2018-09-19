Wolves fall to the Bobcats

By assistant football coach Jade Keffeler

It was a beautiful Friday night to enjoy some football between the Moorcroft Wolves and the Hot Springs County Bobcats. Unfortunately, the Wolves fell to the Bobcats with a final score of 52-0.

The Wolves started off slow and couldn’t quite dig their way out of the hole and back into the game. Turnovers and injuries played a major part in the loss as Moorcroft was without four players; however, the substitutions did a fantastic job at stepping in and accepting the challenge. Although the Wolves lost, the team gained valuable experience moving forward.

Rowdy Pfeil had 31 carries for 56 yards; and freshman quarterback Zane Linder went 2/6 for 9 yards in his first varsity start.

Next week, the Wolves will battle the Newcastle Dogies for homecoming on September 21. It should be a great night and a fun week leading up to the game. We hope that the whole community will rally behind this young Wolves team and help carry them to a victory.