Wolves dominate 2A East Regional Tournament

By Marci Allison

This past Saturday, the Moorcroft High School wrestling team traveled to Burns to wrestle in the 2A East Regional tournament along with ten other schools from the east side of the state. There, they had 11 in the finals, many in for placings and, as a team, placed first by almost 100 team points.

This regional tournament qualified them for the state tournament, which will start this

Friday and Saturday in Casper at the Event Center. Individual placings were:

Champions: Caleb Cook, Parker Seeley, Cole Cook, Rowdy Pfeil, Parker Schlater, Tucker Allison, Solomon Petz, Chris Morris and Tanner Feehan.

Second place: Casey DeLong and Tommy Schlater.

Third place: Tate Hullinger and Hunter Garoutte.

Fourth place: Cole Ward, Mica Herrera and Peyton Morris.

Fifth place: Tyzer Isenberger, Sean Buckmiller, Charmayne DeLong, Christian Nieto, Darrian Black, Justin Marden, Logan Husted, Lane Mosteller.

As a team, the Wolves wrestled a great tournament, coming home with the team championship with 279.5 team points followed by second place Glenrock with 188 points and third place Wright with 106 points.