Wolves devastate Moguls at home

By Dusty Petz

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves Basketball Team took on the Edgemont Moguls on Saturday night. The Wolves jumped out to an early lead, outscoring Edgemont 15-2 in the first quarter. The Wolves won the game 58-26.

I thought we came out with great energy for the first home game of the season. We executed our press really well and were able to get some turnovers and convert them into baskets.

On the offensive end, we moved the ball well against their zone and were able to find gaps and score. It was a good home opener for the Lady Wolves.

Moorcroft returns to action on Friday and Saturday when they host the 1st Annual Powder River Conference Tournament. On Friday, December 21, the Lady Wolves play Tongue River at noon and Wright at 6 p.m.

Their last game before the break is on Saturday, December 22, when they take on Kaycee at 10 a.m. Come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves!