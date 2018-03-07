Wolves Den events

By Andrea Wood

The Moorcroft High School yearbook staff hosted the Moorcroft Wolves Den Classic event last Thursday to raise money in order to attend the 2019 Journalism Education Association National Convention in Anaheim, CA next spring.

Students in grades seven-12 were invited to participate in a Corn Hole Tournament, Laser Tag, Safe Archery and a movie (Despicable Me 3). Approximately 65 students attended and all seemed to have a great time.

Freshman Clay Stripp stated, “The cornhole tournament was awesome even though I didn’t win. It is a fun, new tradition; I’m super excited they are planning to do it again next year.”

The MHS yearbook staff, in cooperation with the MHS Book Club, will be hosting the second annual Family Fun Night for students in grades K-12 on Thursday, March 22 in the gym. This event will include Fun on the Go for all ages, concessions and a book fair. We are currently seeking sponsors for both events.