Wolves charge into season howling

By Marci Allison

The Wolves wrestling team started their season this past weekend attending the Tiger Invitational tournament in Lusk. There, they competed against 13 other teams from across Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and Colorado.

They came away with seven champions and many placers to win the tournament as a team by over a hundred point margin. Individual results are:

First Place finishers – 106 Sean Buckmiller, winning all by fall; 113 Mica Herera; 138 Caleb Cook; 145 Parker Seeley, winning all by fall; 170 Dekken Mayer; 182 Rowdy Pfeil, winning all his matches by fall; and 220 Parker Schlater.

Second Place finishers- 132 Tyler Graf and 170 Wyatt Peters.

Third Place finishers- 113 Tyzer Isenberger and 132 Charmayne DeLong.

Fourth Place finisher- 132 Lloyd O’Neill.

Fidth Place finishers- 126 Randy Peters and 152 Darrian Black.

Seventh Place finisher- 120 Jacob Anderson.

Eighth Place finisher- 138 Sterling Norris.

High scorers for the Wolves were, Caleb Cook with 34.5 team points followed by Tyler Graf with 28 and Sean Buckmiller and Parker Seeley both with 26. As a team with 60 wins and 19 loses, they took the championship with 227.5 team points followed by Southeast with 117 and Sundance with 103.5.

Next up for the Wolves wrestling team is the Pat Weede Dual Tournament in Gillette this Friday and Saturday 14-15th and the Wright dual tournament on Saturday the 15th. Start times for the Pat Weede duals on Friday are, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon at Thunder Basin High School.