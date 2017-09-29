Wolves bust the Broncs at Homecoming

The Moorcroft Wolves took on the Burns Broncs last Friday afternoon for Homecoming. The first quarter saw minimal action with neither team able to move the ball much.

The second quarter was different and saw a touchdown run by Rowdy Pfeil and a 38-yard touchdown pass from Parker Seeley to Chris Morris. The Wolves took a 14-0 lead into the half.

The second half was much of the same to the benefit of the Wolves and saw them add on two more touchdowns by Rowdy Pfeil to give the Wolves a 28-0 victory over the Broncs.

We talked a lot coming into the game that we are a team that tries to grind the opponent down and capitalize on opportunities when they come. In the second half, we went to more of a hurry up offense and I felt it wore Burns down some.

Our offensive line did a tremendous job of staying with their blocks and opening up the running lanes for our running backs. Rowdy Pfeil led all running backs with 152 yards rushing.

On the defensive side of the ball, we, as coaches, couldn’t be more proud of how well we played. To keep them out of the end zone says a lot about our kids’ hard work and determination.

A lot of these kids are playing on both sides of the ball, so for them to get stop after stop is incredible. We had three turnovers in the game by Tommy Schlater, Dekken Mayer and Tucker Allison, which then lead to scoring opportunities.

Solomon Petz led the team in tackles. Our defensive line and linebackers were able to get pressure and that allowed us the success that we had on that side of the ball.

The Wolves’ next home game is October 13 at 6 p.m. when they take on the Glenrock Herders.

By Head Football Coach Dusty Petz