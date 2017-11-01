Wolf Pups win five out of six games

By Assistant Coach LaTasha Bertsch

The Junior High Girls Basketball teams opened their season at home Thursday, October 26, hosting the NE Quad. The seventh and eighth grade teams won both their games. They saw Sundance first; seventh winning 26-10; eighth won 17-22.

Next, they saw Hulett with seventh winning 33-15 and eighth winning 42-5. After a three-day weekend, the Lady Wolves were back at it Monday, hosting Twin Spruce. The seventh grade girls lost 9-26. The eighth graders won 39-6.

The Lady Wolves travel to Wright this Saturday, where they will face Buffalo and Twin Spruce.