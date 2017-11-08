Wilbur Ray Crawford, 84, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away on October 30, 2017, at Ft. Meade V.A. Medical Center in Sturgis, South Daktoa. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Wilbur was born February 25, 1933, in Redbird, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Hazel (Hartland) Crawford, the oldest of eight children. The family moved to Long Prairie, Minnesota, in 1940, and then to Winner, South Dakota, in 1946. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served through 1954, and later served in the Reserves.

Wilbur moved to Sundance in 1956 where he met, and later married, Patricia Kipp on March 30, 1958. He hauled freight for the Kipp family early in their marriage.

The couple later moved to the ranch, northwest of Sundance, where they raised the first five of their seven children. The family moved south of Sundance in 1976, where they raised their last two daughters and Wilbur went to work for the Crook County School District.

Patricia passed away on November 7, 1982. Wilbur retired from the school district in 1995 after 18 years of service in both Moorcroft and Sundance schools.

He married Mary Ann Braithwaite in Whitewood, South Dakota, on October 29, 1988, and became stepfather to her three children. Wilbur and Mary Ann moved to Sundance in 1994.

Wilbur had a special bond with his horses and enjoyed working with them. He found great joy in attending many family reunions over the years, but cherished his family above all else.

He was preceded in death by Patricia; his parents; son-in-law, Kenneth Bushor; stepson, Harlan Garretson; and stepson-in-law, Greg Cooper.

Wilbur is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Mary (Scott) Montgerard, Margaret (Steven) Bauer, Debra (Edward) Pacola, Clayton (Jenna) Crawford, David Crawford, Laurie (Lance) Johnson, Amanda (Chad) Heidrich; stepchildren, Robin (Gerome) Cooper-Collins, Billie (John) Eaton; 25 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Crawford and Lindell Crawford; five sisters, Wanda Schutz, Joan Manker, Marilyn Keahey, Darlene Parks and Donna Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.

He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Services are under direction of Isburg Funeral Chapels. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Gateway Baptist Church in Sundance, with burial following at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. A memorial has been established, and can be sent in care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel.

