Whitcomb FFA hosts harvest festival

The Whitcomb FFA is holding a Harvest Festival on November 10, 2018 at the Moorcroft High School Ag Shop from 4-10 p.m. There will be a cornhole tournament starting at 4 p.m. and first place will receive a prize.

There will be a chili cook-off with an entry fee. There will be three different categories: traditional, hot/spicy and white chicken chili. The first place winners in each category will receive a prize.

There will be a pie baking contest with three different categories as well as an entry fee. The categories will be fruit (apple, peach etc.), silk (French silk, cream pies etc) and pumpkin pie.

The food contests will also start at 4 p.m. There will be a lot of games to play as well as a dance at 6 p.m., bring your friends and invite anyone you can think of – we hope to see you there!