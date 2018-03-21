Whitcomb FFA hosts District Speaking Contest

Sports and Schools

By Hailey Jones

On February 28, the Moorcroft Whitcomb FFA held the District Speaking contest. Taylor Reynolds and Anna Bosman were the Creed Speakers.

Taylor was a co-winner in the FFA Creed and Jordan Jones was the prepared speaker and was a co-winner in Prepared Speaking.

Courtesy photo
Taylor Reynolds and Jordan Jones.

On March 6, Whitcomb FFA held the Regional Speaking Contest and both girls were co-winners again. They will be speaking at State FFA Convention April 18-21.

The chapter wishes them good luck as they get ready for state.

Also we are selling Easter Lilies.