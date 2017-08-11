Whitcomb FFA fair results

Sports and Schools

This year the Whitcomb FFA members were busy this summer as we prepared for the Crook Country Fair in Sundance. The Whitcomb FFA members that participated in fair were; Alison Ferris, Kirstin Everhard, Tia Cranston, Jordan Jones, Hailey Jones, Sydnee Williams, Charmayne Boardman, Maddi Reynolds and Kyleah Palmer.

Alison Ferris, in FFA showmanship for market swine, received a yellow ribbon, and in FFA showmanship for market beef she got a yellow ribbon. In 4–H showmanship for pig she got reserve champion, also in 4–H showmanship in sr. beef, heifer, she got a red and a reserve champion ribbon.

In the livestock show for breeding beef she got a blue ribbon, for market beef in the medium heavy class she received a red, for her market swine in the light weight class she got a green ribbon, and for her feeder swine she won a white ribbon.

Kirstin Everhard entered a drawing/arts picture of a horse and received a blue ribbon and a reserve champion ribbon. In FFA showmanship for the horse showmanship she got a reserve champion.

In 4–H market lamb, rabbit and horse showmanship she got Grand Champion. In the horse show for western pleasure, she got a red, in sr. reining she got a white and in sr. barrels she got a yellow ribbon. In the rabbit show, any other sr. buck, she got blue, in the market lamb, speckled face, she received a yellow ribbon.

Tia Cranston entered five photos for photography and got three blue and two purple ribbons. For 4–H showmanship beef sr. show she received a green ribbon. In the livestock show, market beef in the medium weight class, she got a yellow ribbon. Also in the livestock show, breeding swine crossbred sr. gilt, she got a white ribbon.

Jordan Jones in the livestock show, market beef, deferred feeder beef, got a blue ribbon. Hailey Jones in the 4–H showmanship, swine sr. show, got a white ribbon. In the livestock show, market swine, in the heavy medium class, got a green ribbon and in the heavy heavy class she got a pink ribbon.

Sydnee Williams in the FFA showmanship horse received a pink ribbon and in FFA showmanship poultry received a white ribbon. She entered two pictures in photography and got red ribbons on both.

In 4–H showmanship swine sr. she got yellow and for horse she got a pink ribbon. In the livestock show, horse show halter, filly she got a blue and in the livestock show for show halter with her mare got a white ribbon.

In the livestock show, horse performance, goat tying sr. she got a blue and for programmed ride she got a yellow ribbon. In the livestock show, market swine, heavy heavy weight class she got a multi colored ribbon and a green ribbon. In the livestock poultry show she received a reserve champion and in the Fryer Pen of Pullets she got a red and a reserve champion.

Charmayne Boardman entered a drawing of a horse drawn in charcoal in open class and received a blue ribbon. In FFA showmanship, she showed a Dutch buck rabbit and an Indian Junglefowl hen and won Grand Champion ribbons on both.

In the livestock show, Rex Broken sr. buck she received a blue ribbon, also in the rabbit show she won a purple and a blue ribbon. In the poultry show, she received a blue for her continental hen and her other breed hen. In open crafts, she entered a painted cow skull and won a blue ribbon.

Maddi Reynolds in the 4–H showmanship, swine sr. won a blue ribbon. In the horse show halter she got a red ribbon. In the horse show performance for the programmed ride she got a white, in sr. western pleasure she got a white, in sr. western horsemanship she received a green ribbon, in western riding she received a yellow, in reining she got a yellow ribbon.

In trail she got a red, in pole bending she received a green, in working cow horse she won a white ribbon and in goat tying she received a white. In the livestock show, market swine, in the light weight class she received a white ribbon.

Kyleah Palmer in the 4–H showmanship, beef sr., got a white ribbon. In breeding beef, Herford spring yearling she got a white ribbon and in the deferred feeder beef she got a white. In the horse show halter she received a blue ribbon.

In the horse show for programmed ride she received a green ribbon and in western riding she got a green, in pole bending she received a pink and in goat tying she got a pink ribbon.

Congratulation to all the Whitcomb FFA Members that participated in fair and to everyone else who showed something in the Crook County Fair.