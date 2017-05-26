What a Ride

Lady Wolves bring home victories from state competition

The State Track and Field team of Lindsay Jones, Jordan Jones, Sydnee Williams and Hailey Jones came ready to run with the big dogs in Casper last weekend. The weather played a big factor in the weekend’s events.

Of the several events scheduled for Thursday, only two events were actually run. Our Lady Wolves participated in both those events.

On Thursday morning, Jordan faced the snow and rain and finished the race in a very respectable second place with a time of 12:58.68, earning her All-State honors. That same afternoon, the Lady Wolves competed in the 3200 meter relay, in which they took third place in the time of 11:11.58, earning All-Conference honors.

On Friday morning, Jordan and Hailey ran the 800 meter run. Jordan placed seventh with the time of 2:35.67 and Hailey won with a time of 2:25.89, earning All-State honors.

On Friday afternoon, Hailey made the finals for the 400 meter, coming in third in the preliminaries. On Saturday afternoon, Hailey ran in the 400 meter finals and finished fourth with the time of 1:03.05.

Both Hailey and Jordan ran in the 1600 meter run event on Saturday afternoon and Jordan finished in fourth place with the time of 5:47.02. Hailey won the 1600 meter with the time of 5:34.78 and earned All-State honors.

We may have had only a handful of girls representing Moorcroft at the State Track Meet, but oh how did they represent! I am extremely proud of these girls and the entire Wolves Track and Field team.

Thank you for your support. We’ll see you again next season.

By Mary Hunter