Wyoming veterans “Welcome Home Day” will be held Friday, March 30 at 10:15 a.m. at the Greater Hulett Community Center. Veterans of all eras, military, surviving spouses, family members and everyone else are welcome.

Join Governor Matt Mead, Major General Luke Reiner and Veterans Commission Chairman Keith Davidson, as they welcome home veterans and family members from all eras.

It is never too late to do the right thing.

For more information call the Wyoming Veterans Commission 307-777-8152.